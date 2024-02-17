DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 18, 2024

Trump fined $355m, barred from New York business in fraud trial

Reuters Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 09:12am
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. — AFP/File
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. — AFP/File

NEW YORK: A judge ruled on Friday that Donald Trump must pay $354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, handing the former US president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.

Justice Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Engoron cancelled his prior ruling from September ordering the “dissolution” of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate empire, saying on Friday that this was no longer necessary because he is appointing an independent monitor and compliance director to oversee Trump’s businesses.

In the ruling, Engoron wrote that Trump and the other defendants in the case “are incapable of admitting the error of their ways”.

“Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” Engoron wrote. “Instead, they adopt a ‘See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ posture that the evidence belies.”

The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overstating his net worth by as much $3.6 billion a year over a decade to fool bankers into giving him better loan terms. Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said in a statement that the ruling was a “manifest injustice” and “culmination of a multi-year, politically fuelled witch hunt” against him.

“This is not just about Donald Trump — if this decision stands, it will serve as a signal to every single American that New York is no longer open for business,” Habba said, adding that she plans to appeal.

Trump and his adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric, were defendants in the case. Donald Jr and Eric Trump were each ordered by the judge to pay $4m.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and called the case a political vendetta by James, an elected Democrat. Trump is expected to appeal Friday’s ruling by Engoron.

The civil fraud case could deal a major blow to Trump’s real estate empire as the businessman-turned-politician leads the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 election. Engoron had previously ruled in September that Trump had engaged in fraud and ordered his business empire be partially dissolved.

Defiant testimony

During defiant and meandering testimony in November, Trump conceded that some of his property values were inaccurate, but insisted banks were obligated to do their own due diligence.

He used his court appearances as impromptu campaign stops, delivering incendiary remarks to reporters and insisting his enemies are using the courts to prevent him from retaking the White House.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No surprises
Updated 17 Feb, 2024

No surprises

Maulana Fazl's ‘revelation’ outlines another link in the larger scheme of interference and control ongoing for the past many years.
Gloomy prognosis
17 Feb, 2024

Gloomy prognosis

MOODY’S recent assessment on Pakistan’s inconclusive election outcome resulting in a hung parliament, as well as...
PSL begins
17 Feb, 2024

PSL begins

THE ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins today, but this time around, the glitzy T20 league is severely...
All the king’s men
Updated 16 Feb, 2024

All the king’s men

Only way to stave off the continuous crises that afflict Pakistani politics is for powerful quarters to stop creating and patronising political parties.
Hiking gas prices
16 Feb, 2024

Hiking gas prices

BY increasing gas prices by up to 45pc to recover an additional Rs242bn from all categories of consumers, the...
Humane strategy
Updated 16 Feb, 2024

Humane strategy

DOG culling has ended in Sindh, the high court was recently told, marking a shift towards a more humane and...