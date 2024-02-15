PPP set to form coalition govt in Balochistan

QUETTA: As the protests against alleged rigging in the election intensified in several parts of the country, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders and the candidates who won the national and provincial assembly seats from Balochistan at a joint presser announced that the party would form a coalition government, led by a jiyala chief minister.

It was unfortunate that defeated candidates and their parties had started criticising institutions, officers and candidates in strong words, the MNAs-elect and MPAs-elect regretted while addressing the press conference here on Wednesday.

They said the PPP emerged as the single majority party in the province by clinching 11 seats, as all other parties could not win on as many seats. Having the majority seats, their party had the right to form a government in Balochistan, they said, adding that other parties were being approached for formation of a coalition government.

The MNAs-elect who spoke at the presser include former chief minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani and Malik Shah, while Haji Ali Madad Jattak, Obaidullah, Abdul Samad, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi and Mir Asghar Rind were among the speakers who have been declared successful on the provincial assembly seats.

Party leaders advise complainants to approach election tribunal instead of unleashing propaganda against winners, institutions

PPP provincial president Mir Changez Jamali, Sardar Omer Gorgage and Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogezai were also present at the news conference.

They claimed that despite negative propaganda against the PPP, the people of Quetta and other parts of Balochistan gave their mandate to the party so that they were truly represented in the parliament. The PPP’s track record was visible to everyone as the party had always taken steps for the development of the province whenever it came to power, they added.

However, the use of harsh language against elected representatives was condemnable, they said, warning that no one would be allowed to use such tactics against the representatives of the people of Balochistan, they said.

MPA-elect Ali Madad Jattak said, “We have always struggled and kept patience, but we will not permit anyone to use harsh language against our leadership and members of the assembly.”

The leaders said that parlays have been initiated with other parties who won seats in the province for establishing the PPP-led coalition government in the province.

Mir Changez Khan Jamali, the provincial president of PPP Balochistan, said: “PPP’s jiyala will lead the coalition government as chief minister of Balochistan.”

The winning candidates said that despite propaganda against PPP candidates and attacks on their leaders, the people of Balochistan clearly gave their mandate to the party by casting their votes in majority.

PPP offices were targeted, but despite threats, the people voted for their party on Feb 8, they said, for which the party was grateful to the voters who reached the polling station and cast their vote.

It was high time that politics of hatred was buried forever, they said, adding that those criticising the PPP should tell what they had done for the people. “We do not sow hatred in the name of ethnicity or religion. We brought employment for the people and established peace,” they said, referring to the party’s reconciliation approach.

They asked whether the single seat for which Nawabs and Sardars had taken to the streets was more important than Balochistan’s issues. It seemed the nationalist parties were afraid of the young candidates who were declared successful. “There is a way for everything. Do not be hypocritical in the name of politics. Whatever the election tribunal decides will be acceptable to us,” they vowed.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2024