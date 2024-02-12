DAWN.COM Logo

Ex-PTI MPA gunned down in Rawalpindi: police

Tahir Naseer Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 09:46pm
A photo of former PTI MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan. — Punjab Assembly website
A photo of former PTI MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan. — Punjab Assembly website

Former PTI MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Rawalpindi, according to the police.

Adnan had contested the general elections from Rawalpindi’s NA-57 and PP-19 constituencies.

A statement from the Rawalpindi police spokesperson said the incident occurred in the Civil Lines area in front of the city police officer’s (CPO) office.

The police spokesperson said Rawalpindi CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has directed the Potohar superintendent of police to arrest the culprits involved in the incident immediately.

The statement said senior police officers reached the crime scene upon being informed of the incident, adding that evidence was also being collected and teams were formed to nab the suspects.

“According to the initial investigation, the incident seems to be a sign of personal enmity,” the statement said.

“Investigations are underway from all angles,” it added, saying that the culprits would be arrested and presented in court.

As per the Punjab Assembly’s website, Adnan was the son of Chaudhary Muhammad Jan and born on February 15, 1976 in Rawalpindi.

He graduated from Punjab University and was elected as an MPA in 2018, serving as the parliamentary secretary for social welfare.

Adnan also served as parliamentary secretary for revenue during 2018-2020.

Two PTI workers were killed and 12 others injured when the police opened fire during a protest demonstration held in Shangla’s district headquarters, Alpuri, last week against alleged manipulation of the poll results.

