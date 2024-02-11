DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2024

Seven areas in Balochistan yet to report election results

Dawn Report Published February 11, 2024 Updated February 11, 2024 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: More than two days after polls closed across the country, the Election Commission of Pakistan had yet to upload Form 47s of at least nine constituencies, for various reasons.

At least seven constituencies from Balochistan have yet to report their results. These include NA-251, NA-252, NA-254, NA-258, NA-260, NA-261 and NA-266.

The ECP has also ordered re-polling in specific polling stations of NA-88 (Khushab-II), PS-18 (Ghotki-I), and PK-90 (Kohat-I) following allegations of rigging on Feb 8.

Re-polling ordered in Khushab, Ghotki and Kohat; re-polling at 25 stations in Sheheryar Afridi’s NA constituency

In a statement on Saturday, an ECP spokesperson announced re-polling at 26 polling stations of NA-88 after a mob reportedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer’s office. The re-polling is scheduled for February 15.

Re-polling in PS-18, attributed to reported confiscation of polling material by unidentified people, is also slated for Feb 15.

Likewise, re-polling will be conducted at 25 polling stations of PK-90 due to damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said.

Furthermore, the ECP has sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism at one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).

Earlier, polls on NA-8 (Bajaur) were postponed due to the death of a candidate. Mean­while, in NA-35, where PTI-backed Sheher­yar Afridi is leading, polling on 25 stations will have to be redone after the election process was disrupted by militants, who scared away staff and made off with polling materials, according to a report by the DRO.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More uncertainty
Updated 11 Feb, 2024

More uncertainty

As the numbers game plays out, the country once again finds itself in a familiar place — one that is steeped in political uncertainty.
Communal frenzy
11 Feb, 2024

Communal frenzy

AS a general election looms in India in the next few months, with the strong likelihood of another BJP government...
New PCB chief
11 Feb, 2024

New PCB chief

AS soon as Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi became cricket chief, the first elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman in 14...
Respect the mandate
Updated 10 Feb, 2024

Respect the mandate

The state must realise that, sometimes, a vote for the underdog is a vote against the establishment.
Archaic poll system
Updated 10 Feb, 2024

Archaic poll system

The time has come to transition from an archaic, manipulated system to a modern, accountable poll process.
Jaranwala apathy
10 Feb, 2024

Jaranwala apathy

The Jaranwala affair — fuelled by spurious allegations of blasphemy against minority citizens — is a blot on the national conscience.