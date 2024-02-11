Seven areas in Balochistan yet to report election results

ISLAMABAD: More than two days after polls closed across the country, the Election Commission of Pakistan had yet to upload Form 47s of at least nine constituencies, for various reasons.

At least seven constituencies from Balochistan have yet to report their results. These include NA-251, NA-252, NA-254, NA-258, NA-260, NA-261 and NA-266.

The ECP has also ordered re-polling in specific polling stations of NA-88 (Khushab-II), PS-18 (Ghotki-I), and PK-90 (Kohat-I) following allegations of rigging on Feb 8.

Re-polling ordered in Khushab, Ghotki and Kohat; re-polling at 25 stations in Sheheryar Afridi’s NA constituency

In a statement on Saturday, an ECP spokesperson announced re-polling at 26 polling stations of NA-88 after a mob reportedly set fire to polling material at the returning officer’s office. The re-polling is scheduled for February 15.

Re-polling in PS-18, attributed to reported confiscation of polling material by unidentified people, is also slated for Feb 15.

Likewise, re-polling will be conducted at 25 polling stations of PK-90 due to damage caused to polling material by terrorists, the ECP said.

Furthermore, the ECP has sought a report from the district regional officer within three days regarding alleged vandalism at one polling station of NA-242 (Karachi Keamari-I).

Earlier, polls on NA-8 (Bajaur) were postponed due to the death of a candidate. Mean­while, in NA-35, where PTI-backed Sheher­yar Afridi is leading, polling on 25 stations will have to be redone after the election process was disrupted by militants, who scared away staff and made off with polling materials, according to a report by the DRO.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2024