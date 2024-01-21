DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2024

How much carnage is enough, wonders UN General Assembly chief

Anwar Iqbal Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 08:29am

WASHINGTON: “How much carnage is enough to call for a ceasefire” in Gaza, wondered the president of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at a gathering of non-aligned nations in Uganda on Friday.

“That situation (in Gaza) behooves us to ask: how much is enough? And does the very concept of enough even exist in this setting?” asked UNGA President Dennis Francis as the death toll in Gaza carnage exceeded 25,000.

Secretary General António Guterres aired similar sentiments in an earlier statement, telling the world: “We cannot allow what has been happening in Gaza to continue. We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.”

Addressing a gathering of 120 nations in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, the UNGA chief said the only viable pathway for both Israelis and Palestinians to have peace “is through a negotiated political solution based on the two-state solution”.

Here in Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s rejection of a two-state solution during a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Friday reverberated in the US Congress. After a meeting about the Middle East, Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Washington was fed up with Israel’s leadership.

“I think people are at the end of their ropes with the Netanyahu coalition,” he said. “It’s pretty clear that Netanyahu is listening much more to the extremists in his government than the president of the United States.”

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Olive branch?
Updated 21 Jan, 2024

Olive branch?

It is imperative for the incarcerated PTI chief to clarify that his call for dialogue is not a veiled attempt to negotiate with the establishment.
Israeli intransigence
21 Jan, 2024

Israeli intransigence

ONE of the key factors that has fuelled Palestinian rage over the past few decades is the consistent Israeli denial...
A controversial legacy
21 Jan, 2024

A controversial legacy

THE oft-turbulent tenure of Zaka Ashraf as the country’s cricket chief is over, with the Pakistan Cricket Board...
What’s the plan?
Updated 20 Jan, 2024

What’s the plan?

Whichever party goes on to form the next govt will face steep challenges during a period of painful social and economic adjustment.
External challenges
20 Jan, 2024

External challenges

ALONG with fixing the economy and addressing the political polarisation, the new administration that takes charge...
Poison in the air
20 Jan, 2024

Poison in the air

CLEANING UP Pakistan’s toxic air is a daunting task, and demands a holistic approach and comprehensive policy...