PML-N alleges foul play behind halting of polls on two NA seats

SARGODHA: The suspension of the election process in the National Assembly constituencies NA-83 and NA-85, following the death of an independent candidate vying for both seats, has sparked controversy and allegations from the PML-N candidates.

The independent candidate, Sadiq Ali, recently passed away, a fact reported to the returning officers by his son, who presented the official death certificate from the respective union council.

However, PML-N candidates from the affected constituencies, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha (NA-83) and Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti (NA-85), have cast doubts on the timing and circumstances of this announcement.

Mr Ranjha, alongside his counterpart Dr Bhatti, suggested that the situation was a deliberately engineered ploy aimed against the PML-N nominees.

He noted that Sadiq Ali, who had been battling cancer, had not been physically present for key electoral procedures, including filing nomination papers or receiving electoral symbols. He also claimed that Mr Ali’s death, which occurred allegedly on Jan 2, was only officially recorded on Jan 15 “with the connivance of some government officials to disrupt the electoral proceedings”.

Mr Ranjha alleged that Sadiq Ali was fielded by PML-N’s opponents with the symbol of a sheep. Mr Ranjha said he and Zulfiqar Bhatti had appealed to the Election Commission to intervene.

Dr Bhatti has also presented a statement from Mufti Kifayatullah, the prayer leader at the Chak 142 SB mosque. The mufti confirmed that he had led Sadiq Ali’s funeral prayers on Jan 3 and that he was laid to rest the same day. This claim was also supported by UC councillor Liaqat Ali Gujjar, who hails from the same village.

Mr Ranjha, through his legal counsel, has filed a petition with the district returning officer, seeking the revocation of the notification issued by the returning officers that led to the termination of the election process on Friday evening.

PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, PTI’s Advocate Khudadad Kalyar, and independent candidate Aamir Sultan Cheema, among others, are in the race from NA-85.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024