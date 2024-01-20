Bilawal pledges to form south Punjab province

RAHIM YAR KHAN: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said his party started a movement for south Punjab province and will achieve this goal now after coming into power.

Addressing a public gathering at Khanbela town of Liaquatpur tehsil, some 85km from here on national highway, on Friday, he said PPP’s top priority would be to increase the income of the common man and ensure free electricity of up to 300 units through solar power.

He claimed that PPP has solution to high inflation in its 10-point manifesto. He pledged to allocate Rs300 billion for the welfare of the public instead of spending this staggering amount on 17 ministries.

He vowed to redirect Rs1,500 billion given to the elite in the shape of subsidies towards the public, adding that the PPP would ensure schooling for all girls and boys and implement Article 25-A of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

Continuing his tirade against the PML-N, he said the “tiger [electoral symbol of Nawaz Sharif’s party] appeared in (Hafizabad) yesterday. I hope he does not hide himself again after seeing the number of people present here.”

Says PPP’s top priority would be to increase income of common people

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said he was giving a “clear message to the politicians from Lahore that we are not afraid, will take the challenge head-on. If Mian sahib [Nawaz Sharif] becomes prime minister for the fourth term, he will again cry Mujhay kiyoun nikala (Why was I ousted from power)”.

In a Geo TV interview, the PPP leader said that during his visits to various towns in Punjab in recent weeks, he felt the general public was not ready to see Nawaz Sharif become the prime minister for the fourth time.

Answering a question, he said PPP would not give its shoulder to PML-N to form its government. “We will rather try to form our government with the help of independents and other parties minus PML-N.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said now the contest was between two parties: “one which is the heir of Bhutto Shaheed which provides relief to the masses while the other is General Zia’s follower which sucks the blood of people”.

Apparently impressed by the presence of people in the rally, the PPP leader said “today it is a big gathering in Khanbela and I find myself among the masses”. He said PPP will build three million houses, introduce Kissan Card for farmers and provide interest-free loans to women. “We will also start ‘Bhook Mitao’ (fight hunger) programme at the union council level.”

He said the PPP government would establish a university and improve health infrastructure in Rahim Yar Khan.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2024