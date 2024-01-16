DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested after Pindi court rejects bail in May 9 case

Tahir Naseer Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 05:27pm
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is taken from the court by law enforcers after the arrest. — Photo provided by author.
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is taken from the court by law enforcers after the arrest. — Photo provided by author.

Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested on Tuesday after a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court rejected his bail in a case pertaining to violence in the country on May 9.

Lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan confirmed the arrest to Dawn.com. “He will be held at the New Town Police Station overnight,” he said.

The AML leader was previously arrested in September last year by the Punjab police amid the state’s crackdown on the PTI and its supporters following incidents of vandalism on May 9 — when party chairman Imran Khan was first arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

After over a month, Rashid had re-surfaced in a TV interview and condemned the May 9 riots. Questioned about his arrest, the AML leader had said he was on “a chilla [with] a tableeghi jamaat (proselytisers)”.

Today, Rashid appeared before the court of ATC Judge Malik Asif Ejaz for the hearing of his bail plea.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Rashid’s counsel said the AML leader had acquired bail in 12 out of 13 cases connected to the events of May 9 and a bail plea in the fresh case would be filed tomorrow.

The lawyer disclosed that Rashid was apprehended outside the court after his bail was rejected in a case pertaining to an attack on the office of an intelligence agency during the May 9 riots.

He clarified that the court would determine whether Rashid would be placed under judicial or physical remand during tomorrow’s hearing.

Regarding allegations of a conspiracy originating from Lal Haveli, Rashid’s residence, the lawyer insisted that the former minister was not involved in any such plot.

Responding to a query, Razzaq said it was impossible for Rashid to meet former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi or PTI founder Imran Khan.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Saturday night fever

Saturday night fever

Arifa Noor
This aggression has simply established the PTI’s popularity as unmatched, even before an election result could "prove" it.

Editorial

On your mark
Updated 16 Jan, 2024

On your mark

No candidate should fear appearing in public and putting their agenda before the people. Much damage has been done. No more should be allowed.
Representation matters
16 Jan, 2024

Representation matters

THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, mandating at least 5pc representation of women candidates on...
Hundred days of hell
16 Jan, 2024

Hundred days of hell

A HUNDRED days have passed since Israel launched its grotesque assault on Gaza, a blood-soaked rampage in which...
Missing empathy
Updated 15 Jan, 2024

Missing empathy

Those who have assumed responsibility for the country must start putting out fires, not stirring up more trouble for future generations.
Unseen crisis
15 Jan, 2024

Unseen crisis

DISTURBING figures have been released highlighting that 2,633 children were reported missing in 2023. As per the...
Killer medicines
15 Jan, 2024

Killer medicines

DYING from medicine is fatally frequent in Pakistan. The unbridled retailing of dubious drugs threatens to leave...