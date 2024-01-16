DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2024

Shares at PSX lose over 700 points in intraday trade

Mahira Sarfraz Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 12:04pm
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

Bears dominated on the trade floor as shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) traded in the red and lost more than 700 points during early morning trade on Tuesday.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index lost 719.12, or 1.12 per cent, at 11:04am to stand at 63,550.25, from the previous close of 64,269.37.

Yousuf M. Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, said, “The market is currently grappling with uncertainty in anticipation of the upcoming elections.”

On the flip side, he noted certain positive developments such as the reduction in petrol prices, coupled with the sustained strength of the Pakistani rupee, were expected to “significantly mitigate inflation” in the coming months.

“Despite a robust rally in the market over the last six months, the prevailing political situation is now prompting a temporary pause, providing the market with an opportunity to recalibrate,” he said.

“As investors navigate these complexities, attention will be keenly focused on the evolving political landscape as it emerges as a key factor influencing the market’s short-term trajectory,” he said.

Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted the main player to be Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), as it traded lower than market expectations.

Previously, the Volun­tary Delisting Committee (VDC) at PSX had determined a minimum buyback price of Rs609 per share as against Rs406.

Additionally, buy-back prices affected investor confidence today at the exchange, he said.

He added that mark-to-market losses in PSMC had an impact on other stocks as well, which means those who bought the stock on leverage needed to pay the difference in the price from the previous day.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Saturday night fever

Saturday night fever

Arifa Noor
This aggression has simply established the PTI’s popularity as unmatched, even before an election result could "prove" it.

Editorial

On your mark
Updated 16 Jan, 2024

On your mark

No candidate should fear appearing in public and putting their agenda before the people. Much damage has been done. No more should be allowed.
Representation matters
16 Jan, 2024

Representation matters

THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, mandating at least 5pc representation of women candidates on...
Hundred days of hell
16 Jan, 2024

Hundred days of hell

A HUNDRED days have passed since Israel launched its grotesque assault on Gaza, a blood-soaked rampage in which...
Missing empathy
Updated 15 Jan, 2024

Missing empathy

Those who have assumed responsibility for the country must start putting out fires, not stirring up more trouble for future generations.
Unseen crisis
15 Jan, 2024

Unseen crisis

DISTURBING figures have been released highlighting that 2,633 children were reported missing in 2023. As per the...
Killer medicines
15 Jan, 2024

Killer medicines

DYING from medicine is fatally frequent in Pakistan. The unbridled retailing of dubious drugs threatens to leave...