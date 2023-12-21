DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2023

Shares at PSX lose another 245 points on profit-taking

Mahira Sarfraz Published December 21, 2023 Updated December 21, 2023 04:23pm
— PSX activity
— PSX activity

Bears continued to weigh on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as the benchmark index extended losses for the fourth consecutive session this week.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index declined by 513.19 points at 2:30pm to stand at 61,934.82, down 0.82 per cent from the previous close of 62,448.01 points.

The index limped to recovery and managed to close at 62,693.56 points, down by 245.55 points or 0.39pc from Wednesday’s close.

On Tuesday, the benchmark of representative shares posted the second-biggest overnight fall in its 32-year history. Analysts attributed the losses to continuous profit-taking and deleveraging of equity positions by investors ahead of the end of the calendar year.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Shahbaz Ashraf, chief investment officer at FRIM Ventures, said the market was in red due to investors squaring their future positions coupled with selling from mutual funds to book profits.

Sana Tawfik, deputy head of research at Arif Habib, said the market’s profit-taking and correction phase continues.

“What we are looking at is correction which was overdue. The index was trading in the positive zone for a few weeks and months and there comes a point where those who have bought will want to realise their profits and therefore they will sell,” she explained.

“Secondly, the financing rate — the leverage financing — is also high. There are talks of 30pc plus. So a number of factors contributed to a negative sentiment,” Tawfik added.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Multiple candidacies
Updated 21 Dec, 2023

Multiple candidacies

It is imperative that the next government takes definitive steps to amend Article 223 of the Constitution.
Cricket audio leak
21 Dec, 2023

Cricket audio leak

OF late, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Zaka Ashraf has been dogged by controversy. Not too long after Mr Ashraf ...
Red Sea force
21 Dec, 2023

Red Sea force

IN a fresh sign that the massacre in Gaza is fuelling tension elsewhere in the region, the US has announced the...
A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...