DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2024

WHO appeals for $1.5bn to address crises from Gaza to Afghanistan

Reuters Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 09:38pm
A displaced Palestinian gets a haircut at a makeshift camp on the Egyptian border, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP
A displaced Palestinian gets a haircut at a makeshift camp on the Egyptian border, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday appealed for $1.5 billion in funding to respond to the health needs of millions of people caught up in dozens of humanitarian crises around the globe, from Ukraine and Gaza to Afghanistan.

“We aim to reach some 87 million people with life-saving humanitarian assistance this year,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“To do this, we need support totalling $1.5 billion, and we need this funding to arrive as early as possible and with as much flexibility as possible… A reactive approach is not enough.”

Tedros said an estimated 166 million people would require health assistance around the world this year, including in the occupied Palestinian territories, Ukraine, Haiti and Sudan.

The health emergency requiring the most is taking place in the occupied Palestinian Territories — and Gaza in particular — where Israeli forces have carried out a relentless assault against the enclave in response to a deadly rampage by Hamas fighters in southern Israel on Oct 7.

The WHO said it required $219 million to meet critical needs there for a period of three to six months, depending on the evolution of the conflict.

The other two global health emergencies requiring the most funding are Covid and the situation in Afghanistan, where 23.7 million people urgently need access to clean water and sanitation, the WHO said.

The resurgence of cholera around the globe, which Tedros said was “especially concerning”, requires funding of nearly $50 million, while the WHO’s health response in Ukraine needs $77 million.

“The cost of inaction is one the world cannot afford,” Tedros said.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing empathy
Updated 15 Jan, 2024

Missing empathy

Those who have assumed responsibility for the country must start putting out fires, not stirring up more trouble for future generations.
Unseen crisis
15 Jan, 2024

Unseen crisis

DISTURBING figures have been released highlighting that 2,633 children were reported missing in 2023. As per the...
Killer medicines
15 Jan, 2024

Killer medicines

DYING from medicine is fatally frequent in Pakistan. The unbridled retailing of dubious drugs threatens to leave...
Bat and forth
Updated 14 Jan, 2024

Bat and forth

It will not be easy for the PTI support base to come to terms with the move.
Increased remittances
14 Jan, 2024

Increased remittances

THE year-over-year upswing of 13.4pc in workers’ remittances during December is indeed good news for a country...
Pneumonia deaths
14 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia deaths

THIS country does not appear to have any qualms about jeopardising its own future. Another disturbing report about...