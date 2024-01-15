DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 15, 2024

Injured Kane Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

AFP Published January 15, 2024 Updated January 15, 2024 11:22am
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14. — AFP
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson bats during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on January 14. — AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the second Twenty20 against Pakistan, is unlikely to take any further part in the series, coach Gary Stead said Monday.

Williamson was already set to miss the third game on Wednesday, and with the first Test against South Africa less than three weeks away, Stead said his star batsman would probably sit out the final two games as well.

“With the test matches so close as well and in the big scheme of things (they are) a higher priority I think we’ll try and make sure he’s right for that,” Stead said.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0, with Williamson contributing 26 off 15 before retiring hurt in Sunday’s second encounter, in which his side won by 21 runs.

Tim Seifert is expected to replace Williamson in the batting line, with Stead indicating Seifert was already set to replace Devon Conway as wicketkeeper at some stage in the series.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Missing empathy
Updated 15 Jan, 2024

Missing empathy

Those who have assumed responsibility for the country must start putting out fires, not stirring up more trouble for future generations.
Unseen crisis
15 Jan, 2024

Unseen crisis

DISTURBING figures have been released highlighting that 2,633 children were reported missing in 2023. As per the...
Killer medicines
15 Jan, 2024

Killer medicines

DYING from medicine is fatally frequent in Pakistan. The unbridled retailing of dubious drugs threatens to leave...
Bat and forth
Updated 14 Jan, 2024

Bat and forth

It will not be easy for the PTI support base to come to terms with the move.
Increased remittances
14 Jan, 2024

Increased remittances

THE year-over-year upswing of 13.4pc in workers’ remittances during December is indeed good news for a country...
Pneumonia deaths
14 Jan, 2024

Pneumonia deaths

THIS country does not appear to have any qualms about jeopardising its own future. Another disturbing report about...