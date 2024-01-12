PSL 9 to begin on Feb 17, Lahore to host opener

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League will commence on February 17 in Lahore with the opening match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, according to the tournament schedule issued on Friday.

“The marquee event will be played in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18,” said a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Zaka Ashraf, chairman of the PCB’s Management Committee, said the decision to host the marquee event across the four cities was “a testament to our commitment to bring top-notch cricket to fans across the country”.

“We believe that hosting matches in these venues not only adds to the excitement for fans but also promotes cricket at the grassroots level. As we gear up for this spectacular event, we look forward to witnessing thrilling action and creating unforgettable moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide,” Ashraf said.

According to the schedule, Karachi will host 11 matches, including the qualifier, two eliminators and the final. Meanwhile, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches while Multan will host five matches.

“The much-anticipated contest between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on Feb 24 and Mar 9. Gaddafi Stadium will stage the Feb 24 contest while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on Mar 9.

“Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium,” the PCB press release said.

It added that Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. They will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sultans on Feb 25.

As per the schedule, the tournament will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from Feb 17-27.

The league will then move to Pindi Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from Feb 28-Mar 12. Afterwards, the tournament will move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.

Schedule