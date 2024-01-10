PTI candidate goes missing after arriving at Islamabad airport from abroad

ISLAMABAD: As a potential candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) went ‘missing’ from Islamabad International Airport after his arrival from abroad on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued direction to trace him with the help of CCTV footage.

Abdullah Mumtaz Kahloon had filed nomination papers to contest election from PP-76 Sargodha. He was allegedly picked up from the airport despite securing a protective bail from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case registered against him in Sargodha.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition against his ‘arrest’ despite the court orders.

His counsel Babar Awan told the court that Kahloon had obtained protective bail and was scheduled to appear before the high court.

He said his client landed at the Islamabad airport where some unknown persons wearing tracksuits took him into custody from the immigration counter.

After hearing preliminary arguments, Justice Farooq adjourned further hearing for the same day and issued notice to the federation.

Later, Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court and said Kahloon had escaped from the immigration counter.

Justice Farooq remarked that a petitioner could not escape once the court had granted him bail. He pointed out that there was a system in place at every airport and it was not possible for an individual to dodge various checks. He directed the FIA to examine the CCTV footage and sought a report on Wednesday.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2024