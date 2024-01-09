‘Bat’ symbol case: PHC irked by PTI lawyers’ tardiness

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday expressed displeasure at the PTI lawyers’ tardiness as it heard a writ petition against the revocation of the party’s ‘bat’ electoral symbol and nullifying of its intra-party polls.

On December 22, the ECP had decided against letting PTI retain its electoral symbol for the February 8 election, saying that it had failed to hold intra-party polls — which saw Barrister Gohar Ali Khan becoming the PTI chairman — in accordance with its prevailing constitution and election laws.

Subsequently, the PTI had approached the PHC. On Dec 26, the PHC had suspended till Jan 9 the ECP’s declaration of the PTI’s intra-party polls as unconstitutional as well as the subsequent revocation of the ‘bat’ symbol. It had also noted that general elections were scheduled for February 8 and the last date for allotment of election symbols was January 13.

On Dec 30, the electoral watchdog had filed a review petition in the PHC, arguing that the court had overstepped its jurisdiction. Days later, in a major blow for the PTI, the high court restored the ECP’s December 22 order that had stripped the party of its symbol.

Subsequently, the PTI moved the Supreme Court against the restoration of the ECP ruling, which has been fixed for hearing on January 11 (Thursday).

Today, Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali took up the plea.

Prior to the hearing, the PTI Lawyers’ Forum informed the court that party counsels Gohar and Barrister Ali Zafar would arrive by 12:30pm, requesting it to wait till then to begin the hearing.

The hearing

When the hearing began after the requested time, Advocate Qazi Anwar informed the PHC that Gohar and Zafar would reach the court in “five to ten minutes”.

At this, Justice Anwar expressed displeasure, asking, “Are you not interested? We have been waiting since the morning for them.

“When our cases were fixed at the Supreme Court, we used to reach there early in the morning,” he added. Qazi again sought more time from the judges, assuring the court that the PTI leaders were to arrive soon.

“What manner is this that the [court] bench is being kept waiting?” Justice Anwar asked. The court noted that the ECP had submitted its response and that the hearing would begin once the PTI lawyers had arrived.

Here, Justice Anwar directed that the lawyers objecting to the PTI’s intra-party polls and electoral symbol should also be summoned. Noting that the objectors included Akbar S. Babar, the judge asked about his absence.

At one during the hearing, Jahangir Raza, also challenging the party’s intra-party polls, said his counsel was not coming to the court due to strike. To this, Justice Anwar remarked, “This is a court. We have nothing to do with a strike.”

Here, the ECP informed the court that it would the electoral symbols would be allotted to the candidates on January 13 (Saturday).

“If there is no symbol allotted to the PTI, their candidates would be considered independent,” ECP counsel Sikandar Shah Mohmand said.

He added that the interim relief of a stay order on the electoral watchdog’s December 22 ruling had ended today.

Here, Justice Ali asked, “Can this matter be solved if we make a decision today? A case in the Supreme Court would not be needed?” The ECP lawyer replied that the matter would not reach the apex court then.

When Qazi, the PTI lawyer, apologised to the PHC for the delay in Ali’s arrival, Justice Anwar directed him to tell the PTI leader that they would not wait further and gave a break in the hearing till 1:15pm.

When the hearing resumed, Barrister Zafar and Gohar appeared before the court and apologised for their late arrival.

In his arguments, Zafar recalled that those objecting to the PTI’s intra-party polls held in June 2022 had demanded that the party hold the elections again.

He argued that the PTI had submitted a record of its intra-party polls to the ECP, adding, “The election commission began raising questions on it later on.”

The PTI lawyer contended that none of those who had challenged the party polls were PTI members. “Our 800,000 voters do not include the names of the objectors,” he said.

Here, the ECP counsel said the petitioners had argued that the PTI’s intra-party polls had not been held according to the party’s constitution.

“If the bat symbol is taken away from us, we will become functional. The PTI will be deprived of its share from 227 specific seats,” Barrister Zafar said.

At this, Justice Ali asked the PTI counsel if his objection was on the matter of intra-party polls not falling within the ECP’s jurisdiction. “If a decision is not made today, hundreds of thousands of people will be deprived of the rights of a [political] party,” Zafar argued.

The ECP lawyer then claimed that “no one was allowed to take part” in the party elections and that “everything was decided from before”.

“Can intra-party polls be held if electoral symbols still have to be allotted on January 13?”, Justice Ali asked Mohmand, to which he replied that the PTI had not sought nomination papers from any candidate.

Here, the PHC asked the parties if the hearing should be adjourned till Thursday, at which Zafar requested the court to restore the interim relief given earlier.

However, Justice Anwar refused to grant the same, stating that the “interim relief was the final request”. Zafar then said the party would then not be able to provide the ECP with the list of its candidates as the symbols have to be allotted on January 13. The court then directed him to continue his arguments.

More to follow