Jordan says Israeli PM Netanyahu should not be allowed to drag region to wider conflict

Published January 9, 2024 Updated January 9, 2024 07:55am

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said it was unacceptable that the international community should allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to drag the Middle East into a wider regional conflict, Reuters reports.

In remarks carried on state media, Safadi was quoted as telling his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during a phone call the danger of the spread of bombardment was “rising by the day” with Israel continuing to wreak “death and destruction in Gaza.”

