Jordan says Israeli PM Netanyahu should not be allowed to drag region to wider conflict

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said it was unacceptable that the international community should allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to drag the Middle East into a wider regional conflict, Reuters reports.
In remarks carried on state media, Safadi was quoted as telling his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during a phone call the danger of the spread of bombardment was “rising by the day” with Israel continuing to wreak “death and destruction in Gaza.”
