Today's Paper | January 07, 2024

Social media platforms across Pakistan face disruption ahead of PTI virtual fundraiser: Netblocks

Dawn.com Published January 7, 2024 Updated January 7, 2024 07:25pm

Internet monitor Netblocks reported a nationwide disruption of social media platforms on Sunday evening, hours before the PTI was scheduled to hold a virtual fundraising telethon and launch its election manifesto.

“Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube,” the internet tracking agency said.

It added that the incident comes as “persecuted former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, PTI, launches its election fundraising telethon”.

In a similar incident last month, internet outages were also reported during a PTI virtual power show.

The PTI had announced earlier today that it would hold a virtual fundraising telethon and manifesto launch at 9pm.

However, around 6pm users reported being unable to access social media platforms in several areas of the country. They also complained about internet services being slow.

Dawn.com has reached out to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority for a comment.

‘Absolutely shameful’

Meanwhile, PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari said the internet shutdown was aimed at stopping the party’s fundraiser.

The party itself called the internet shutdown “absolutely shameful” and demanded that the IT minister resign “for this continuing damage to Pakistanis”.

“Another PTI online event. Another internet shutdown,” said party leader Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra.

According to a report by Surfshark, a virtual private network company headquartered in Lithuania, a half-year analysis of internet shutdown based on the Internet Shutdown Tracker revealed that Pakistan was responsible for three of the 42 new restrictions worldwide, which were imposed following Imran’s arrest.

At the time, access to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube was restricted in the country. At the same time, several temporary cellular network disruptions were also witnessed across the country for several days afterwards.

The Surfshark report ranked Pakistan behind Iran and India as the countries leading the list of regimes that imposed internet restrictions during the first half of 2023 with Asia being the focal point of most internet shutdowns.

