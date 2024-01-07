4 killed, 3 injured in attack on passenger coach in KP’s Kurram: police

Four people, including two security officials, and three others were wounded in an attack on a passenger coach and a vehicle near Sadda Bazaar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district on Sunday, police said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran told Dawn.com that the vehicles were targeted by gunmen with automated weapons.

He added that the deceased included Lance Naik Ghulam Mustafa and Frontier Constabulary soldier Abdul Qadir Khan. A woman and Rahman Ali, the driver of one of the vehicles, were also among those killed.

Efforts were under way to find and arrest the culprits, the DPO added.

Dr Qaiser Abbas, the deputy medical superintendent of Parachinar district headquarters hospital, also confirmed the death toll to Dawn.com. He added that the wounded were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Local tribes of Turi Bangash have called for an emergency jirga (meeting) to decide on a plan of action about the attacks.

Today’s incident comes a week after police arrested Kareemullah, an arms smuggler hailing from Kurram district, at the Kaghazai checkpost. a proclaimed offender and a dug peddler in separate actions here on Sunday.

Last month, nine people were killed and 25 injured in a “terrorist” attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas.