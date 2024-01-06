ATC issues arrest warrants for Abid Sher Ali

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad Anti-Terrorism Court judge issued arrest warrants for PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali for his failure to comply with its order, directing him to appear in a suit filed by a citizen against him. The court instructed the police to produce him before the court on Jan 11.

Applicant Muhammad Adnan alleged in his court application that Mr Ali and three accomplices were summoned by Madina Town Police SP to address allegations of fraud related to property sale. Adnan claimed that when a police constable, Imtiaz Ahmad, attempted to deliver the SP’s summons, Mr Ali threatened to set the SP’s office on fire. Adnan urged the court to instruct the police to register a case against Ali under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

FIA: Faisalabad Federal Investigation Agency immigration officials offloaded passenger Nazish Javed from a Sharjah-bound flight (G9562) at Faisalabad airport on Friday due to a fake visa stamp on his passport. The FIA spokesperson stated that Javed had obtained the fake visa from an agent in Chiniot. Several fake visa stickers from different countries were recovered from the suspect, who was then handed over to FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.

GCUF: The final of the law trial competitions, organised by the Law Department of the Government College University of Faisalabad, took place on Friday. District Judge of Banking Court Raja Qamar Sultan attended as the judge, alongside Additional District and Sessions Judge Iftikhar Hussain, Dean Asim Mehmood, and Chairman of the Law College Dr Ghulam Murtaza.

The competition featured a criminal trial between two teams from the law department, with students delivering commendable performances.

Judge Raja Qamar Sultan said that such competitions unveil the talent within students, providing them valuable learning opportunities.

The best-performing teams were awarded certificates of appreciation, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin presided over the event.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024