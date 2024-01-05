Foreign policy must focus on people’s well-being, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday emphasised that Pakistan’s foreign policy must be driven by the vision of the country as a progressive and economically rising state, focusing primarily on the socio-economic prosperity of its citizens.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that the prime minister was speaking at a envoys’ conference here. Mr Kakar said that Pakistan’s foreign policy should consistently strive for peaceful and mutually advantageous relationships worldwide.

He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international law, aligning with the objectives and principles of the United Nations Charter, and integrating economic diplomacy.

The prime minister also reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for the Palestinian cause, as well as its unwavering stance on advocating for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Qatar invited to invest in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani called for reinvigorating and centralising the Foreign Office’s pivotal role in crafting and executing Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Mr Jilani underscored the need for strengthening the anchoring role of the Foreign Office in foreign policy formulation and implementation.

The conference which will continue till Saturday (Jan 6) is being participated by the country’s envoys from important capitals for deliberating on various facets of the foreign policy.

The pronounced influence of the military in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy, especially in matters of national security, combined with the active participation of multiple other institutions, has forged a distinct dynamic.

In this setting, the Foreign Office, traditionally the chief architect of the nation’s foreign policy, often finds its role eclipsed and its influence diminished in this critical sphere.

Country’s historical context, marked by several military regimes and ongoing regional security challenges, has entrenched the military’s role as a primary decision-maker in the strategic domains. This influence is not merely confined to direct security matters but extends to shaping the broader geopolitical and foreign policy agenda of the country.

Besides the military, the ministry of finance and the State Bank play a critical role in the foreign policy in the realm of economic diplomacy. Similarly, the Planning Division, primarily through its CPEC cell, influences foreign policy decisions in the context of Pakistan’s strategic and economic partnership with China.

Qatar envoy meets PM

The prime minister on Thursday invited Qatar to get maximum benefit from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) though investment in different sectors in Pakistan.

The prime minister extended the invitation during a meeting with Qatar’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, who called on him in Islamabad.

The PM said Pakistan and Qatar enjoyed strong relations and exp­ressed Pakistan’s desire to expand bilateral cooperation across all sph­eres, particularly trade and investment.

Mr Kakar asked Qatar’s ambassador to explore potential for cooperation in tourism and media sectors of Pakistan.

Syed Irfan Raza also contributed to this report

