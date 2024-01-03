ACE registers case against Dr Yasmin, her daughter

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment on Tuesday registered a case against former health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and her daughter for allegedly violating the merit system and misusing the authority.

ACE spokesman said it was proved in an ACE inquiry that Dr Yasmin Rashid misused her powers and appointed her daughter, Dr Ayesha Ali, as assistant professor at the King Edward Medical University against merit.

He said Dr Ayesha did not meet the required job criteria at the time of her appointment and the experience certificate submitted by her for the job was signed by her mother, Dr Yasmin.

It was also proved in the inquiry that at the time of appointment, Dr Ayesha’s age was 47 years while the required age was only 40 years and she did not submit an application at any forum for age relaxation as per law.

Further, it was also revealed in the inquiry that Dr Ayesha was deliberately preferred over other candidates in the interview and for this purpose, Dr Yasmin used her influence.

Furthermore, soon after getting the job, Dr Ayesha went abroad against the rules.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024