ECP asks Pemra to stop TV channels from airing surveys

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Monday asked the electronic media regulator to stop news channels from airing poll surveys which were prohibited because these can influence the free choice of voters.

In a letter to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), the ECP says it has been observed that some channels are airing poll surveys, a practice which is explicitly prohibited under clause 12 of ECP Code of Conduct for national media.

The ECP letter asks Pemra to take prompt action against news channels in accordance with the Code of Conduct, asking it to share the compliance report with the Commission, too.

The letter says clause 12 of the Code of Conduct emphasises both print and social media to refrain from conducting poll surveys at polling stations or constituencies.

Media regulator told to take prompt action against news channels in accordance with ECP code of conduc

The letter says print and electronic media have been prevented from conducting surveys and polls at polling stations and constituencies as these activities can influence voters and disrupt the election process.

The ECP Code of Conduct says that during the election campaign, the content floated on print, electronic and digital media, will not reflect any opinion prejudicial to the ideology, sovereignty, uprightness or security of Pakistan, public order or the integrity and independence of the judiciary of Pakistan.

It says that allegations and statements harming national solidarity or leading to law and order situation during the election campaign and on the polling day, should be strictly avoided on print and electronic media and by any media person, newspaper and channel operating official account on digital media.

The Commission has also barred media from reporting any aspect which might be construed as personal attack on candidates or political parties on the basis of gender, religion, sect, caste, baradari etc. If a candidate makes an allegation against another candidate, media should seek comments from both sides, the Commission says.

Through other clauses, the ECP letter asks journalists of print, electric and digital media, social media influencers and media houses to launch civic and voter education programmes throughout the election period for marginalised groups such as women, transgenders, youth, minorities and differently abled persons to ensure voters’ maximum turnout and their participation in electoral process.

Any media person from print, electronic and digital media shall not obstruct the election process and must display his/her accreditation card provided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Commission letter says.

It further says that accredited media persons will be allowed to enter a polling station (along with camera) once only for making video footage for the voting process.

However, they shall ensure secrecy of the ballot and will not make footage of the screened off compartments. However, media personnel will be allowed to observe the counting process.

During coverage of the polling process, media persons will not obstruct directly or indirectly any pre-election, election or post-election process and media houses will not air any unofficial results of a polling station unless one hour has passed after the end of polling.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024