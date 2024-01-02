DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 02, 2024

ATC orders attachment of assets in May 9 case

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published January 2, 2024 Updated January 2, 2024 07:08am

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala on Monday ordered the authorities to attach the properties of 51 absconding suspects, including several PTI leaders, who did not appear before the court in connection with a case about the attack on Gujranwala Cantt following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9.

The anti-terrorism court issued this order under Section 88 of the Pakistan Penal Code. In May this year, the Rahwali Cantt police had registered a case against suspects involved in an attack on the cantonment in which dozens of people were injured and one person was killed.

At the time, SSP Investigation Usman Tariq Butt had also received injuries. The FIR was registered under the anti-terrorism law and as well as on the charges of attempted murder

The ATC had also initiated the process of declaring the suspects as fugitives. As per the orders of the court, written announcements had been displayed outside the houses of these suspects as well as in different public places across the district. After their repeated absences, the court had also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of the suspects.

Absconders include PTI leaders

The absconding suspects whose assets would be seized included senior PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, Farrukh Habib, Ali Amin Gandapur, Zartaj Gul, Shaukat Bhatti (Hafizabad), Ahmed Chatha (Wazirabad), Bilal Ijaz, Mian Tariq, Zafarullah Cheema (Gujranwala) among others.

Other suspects in the case are former prime minister Imran Khan, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, Senior Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid and Ijaz Ch.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...
Knockout punch?
Updated 01 Jan, 2024

Knockout punch?

The May 9 events were definitely a dark point in Pakistan’s history but they did not take place in a vacuum.
Unheard cries
01 Jan, 2024

Unheard cries

IN the aftermath of the deployment of force against peaceful Baloch protesters in Islamabad, a critical question...
Lawless city
01 Jan, 2024

Lawless city

KARACHI’s crime epidemic has robbed citizens of their freedom because the issue of safety is absent from the...