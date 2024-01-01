Imran denied election bid on ‘moral’ grounds, says returning officer

LAHORE: A verdict issued by the returning officer of NA-122 on Sunday regarding the rejection of the nomination papers of Imran Khan stated that the papers of the former premier were rejected on “moral” and other grounds, whereas Shehbaz Sharif’s papers were accepted from the NA-132 (Kasur) constituency on late Saturday night.

In the detailed decision, the election officer quoted the judgement of the additional session judge (Islamabad) that established the conviction of the respondent related to the offence of moral turpitude.

The candidature of respondent Imran Khan was hit by Article 62, Article 63 (1h) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the RO said, adding that the conviction had not been suspended or set aside by any court to date.

“In light of the above, the allegations levelled by the objector Mian Naseer Ahmad against the respondent Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi are legal and substantial in nature and have succeeded in making out a case against the respondent. Consequently, the papers of the respondent from NA-122 stand rejected,” concluded the eight-page verdict.

Shehbaz’s papers from Kasur accepted as more PTI candidates fail scrutiny phase

According to reports, the returning officer accepted the papers of Shehbaz Sharif and PTI’s Rashid Tufail and rejected the papers of the PTI’s Javaid Hussain Baito, Sharif Shabbir, Asadullah and Riffat Adnan Zahid — all independents.

In NA-131, the RO approved papers of the PML-N candidate Saad Waseem, Bakhtiar Kasuri (PTI) and Ch Manzoor Ahmad (PPP). The RO, however, rejected the papers of Maqsood Sabor and Mehar Saleem — both representing the PTI from the same constituency.

In NA-133, the nomination papers of Rana Ishaq (PML-N) and Asif Nakai (IPP) were approved, whereas Azeemuddin Lakhvi and Sana Kareemi (both PTI candidates) and Waqas Mokal (PML-Q) were rejected.

For NA-134, the papers of Rana Hayat (PML-N) and Talib Nakai (IPP) were accepted whereas Azeemuddin Lakhvi’s (PTI) papers were rejected. In Khanewal (NA-144), the papers of PML-N’s Peer Mukhtar Shah, Syed Fakhar Imam, and Raza Hayat Hiraj (independents) were accepted while the PTI’s Shahbaz Sial failed to pass the scrutiny.

Similarly, in NA-145, PML-N’s Muhammad Khan Daha, PPP’s Dr Waqar Daha and Rana Abdul Rehman and independent candidates Hamid Yar Hiraj and Tariq Noonari were accepted while the PTI’s Abid Mahmood Khagga’s papers were rejected.

In NA-146, papers of PML-N’s Pir Aslam Bodla, PTI’s Zahoor Qureshi and Sikandar Hayat Bosan (independent) were accepted. In NA-147, the nomination papers of Ch Iftikhar Nazir and IPP leader Aleem Khan were accepted. However, PTI’s Muj­taba Maitla papers were rejected.

Haqooq-i-Khalq Party

On the other hand, Haqooq-i-Khalq Party (HKP) organised a public meeting to protest the rejection of the nomination papers of Ammar Ali Jan, party’s candidate for Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-160 in Lahore. The corner meeting was held at Shanghai Chowk, Chungi Amar Sadhu.

The police had tried to disrupt the public gathering by not allowing chairs to be arranged at the venue and also threatened several activists of the HKP. A heavy contingent of police, however, encircled the venue throughout the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Ammar Ali Jan said that despite police hurdles, they were able to organise this public meeting to make it clear that “we are here to stay”.

He said: “The people of PP-160 had long been neglected, there is no gas, clean water, sanitation system, proper roads and public schools… Those who were elected from this constituency made their housing societies but not public hospitals or schools.”

HKP President Farooq Tariq said the rejection of Mr Jan’s papers was a “political move to keep the party out of the electoral race” and added that the party would challenge the rejection in the election tribunal. He hoped that the nomination of Mr Jan would be restored. He criticised the PML-N for taking the price hike to a historic level and termed its policies anti-people.

Amjad Mahmood also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, January 1st, 2024