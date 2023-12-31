Yousuf Raza Gilani says no govt can be formed without PPP

With the February 8 general election a little over a month away, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that no government could be formed without the PPP.

“Let me tell you one thing, no government can be formed without the PPP,” he said while addressing a press conference in Multan.

“The PPP is the only ideological party in Pakistan. Its sacrifices for human rights, the upholding of the Constitution, the rule of law, women empowerment, and minority rights are in front of everyone. You have seen that in the subcontinent, no other family has rendered more sacrifices than the Bhutto family,” he said.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) responsibility to hold free and fair polls.

“I feel there should be a level playing field for all in the elections and no one should be given preference,” he said.

Commenting on the large number of objections raised by the ECP on candidates’ nomination papers, he said, “Our party has given its stance, even Bilawal Bhutto sahib has. He also spoke of a level playing field. […] the returning officer has raised objections on some nomination papers. Now we have to see what their legal team is working on.”

During his interaction with the media, Gilani was also asked about the nomination papers of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi being rejected.

“I won’t repeat my stance over it. The policy statement I or Bilalwal had to give was already given,” he said.