DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

Yousuf Raza Gilani says no govt can be formed without PPP

Dawn.com Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 07:00pm
Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. — Dawn News
Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani. — Dawn News

With the February 8 general election a little over a month away, former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that no government could be formed without the PPP.

“Let me tell you one thing, no government can be formed without the PPP,” he said while addressing a press conference in Multan.

“The PPP is the only ideological party in Pakistan. Its sacrifices for human rights, the upholding of the Constitution, the rule of law, women empowerment, and minority rights are in front of everyone. You have seen that in the subcontinent, no other family has rendered more sacrifices than the Bhutto family,” he said.

Responding to a question, the PPP leader said it was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) responsibility to hold free and fair polls.

“I feel there should be a level playing field for all in the elections and no one should be given preference,” he said.

Commenting on the large number of objections raised by the ECP on candidates’ nomination papers, he said, “Our party has given its stance, even Bilawal Bhutto sahib has. He also spoke of a level playing field. […] the returning officer has raised objections on some nomination papers. Now we have to see what their legal team is working on.”

During his interaction with the media, Gilani was also asked about the nomination papers of PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi being rejected.

“I won’t repeat my stance over it. The policy statement I or Bilalwal had to give was already given,” he said.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...