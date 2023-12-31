DAWN.COM Logo

Modern contraceptive use rises to 31.7pc in Pakistan: study

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: A small sample size study has shown that 7.8pc women in Pakistan are currently pregnant, and the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR) increased from 38pc to 46pc in 2020.

The study titled ‘Longitudinal Panel Study in Punjab Using Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA) 2023 Phase IV’ has been conducted by the National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The study covered 1,935 households selected from 11 districts and nine divisions of Punjab.

The aim of the survey was to produce reliable estimates on family planning and reproductive health on a regular basis for Punjab and to analyse contraceptive dynamics.

The study aimed at monitoring the core indicators of family planning over time and assessing feedback on policy commitments on strategies to lower the unmet need for contraception, improve service quality and ensure easy access to family planning services and facilities. As per the study’s findings, a total of 7.8pc women are pregnant in Pakistan, while family planning knowledge is widespread in 2023. The CPR increased to 46pc from 38pc in 2020, with modern contraceptive use rising to 31.7pc.

The findings show that private sector facilities serve 60pc of users, while popular methods in Punjab include tubal ligation (14.8pc), condoms (12.3pc) and traditional methods (14.3pc). Discontinuation reasons include the desire for pregnancy (33pc) and health concerns (11pc).

“Despite increased interaction with lady health workers (LHWs) in rural areas (38pc), only 19pc received facility staff counselling on family planning in the last 12 months,” the study claimed.

UNFPA’s Muqaddar Shah said the same exercise was extended to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Balochistan to better track progress on the family planning programme.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

