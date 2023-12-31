DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 31, 2023

ECP order rejecting Sindh govt’s proposal to extend tenure of IBA’s executive director suspended

Ishaq Tanoli Published December 31, 2023 Updated December 31, 2023 10:21am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has suspended implementation on an Election Commission of Pakistan’s letter through which it rejected the caretaker chief minister’s decision to extend the tenure of Dr S. Akbar Zaidi as the executive director of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi.

Plaintiff Syed Nadeem Hussain filed a suit before the SHC, challenging the ECP decision to reject the Sindh government’s request regarding fresh tenure of Dr Zaidi.

Caretaker CM retired Justice Maqbool Baqar had approved a summary sent by the boards and universities department regarding four-year extension in the tenure of Dr Zaidi, who is set to complete his first term on Jan 12, 2024.

On Nov 21, the deputy secretary of the services, general administration & coordination department had sent a letter to the ECP for its approval. However, the ECP through a letter dated Dec 5 declined to extend the tenure of the incumbent IBA chief.

SHC issues notices to chief secretary, Dr Akbar Zaidi and ECP for Jan 30

Impugning the ECP’s Dec 5 letter, plaintiff’s lawyer Ahmed Masood questioned the interference of the election commission in the subject matter and argued that Dr Zaidi was already serving as the executive director of the IBA since the approval of the caretaker chief minister on Nov 13.

He submitted that the Higher Education Commission had on Sept 8 made a correspondence with the ECP and the latter assured that its ban imposed on Aug 15 was not applicable to the confirmation of Dr Zaidi.

He argued that despite the assurance the letter of the Sindh government was rejected without assigning any reason.

The counsel feared that the IBA would suffer and its functioning would be affected if the executive director was not available.

After a preliminary hearing, Justice Mahmood A. Khan issued notices to the ECP, Sindh chief secretary, IBA and Dr Zaidi for Jan 30.

The bench also put federal and provincial law officers on notice for the next date.

“Be that as it may, let notice be issued to the defendants as well as DAG and AAG for 30.01.2024 and till the said date, impugned letter dated 05.12.2023 issued by defendant No.4 [ECP] dealing permission by re-confirmation on continuation of service of defendant No.3 [Dr Zaidi] stands suspended,” the bench ordered.

It may be recalled here that the Sindh boards and universities department had sent a summary to the caretaker CM and informed him that the four-year tenure of Dr Zaidi was going to complete on Jan 12, 2024. Two suggestions had been given to the caretaker CM that either the tenure of Dr Zaidi be extended by four years or advertise the vacancy of the executive director. However, the CM opted for the first suggestion.

Dr Zaidi, a renowned political economist with an experience of almost four decades of teaching and research in Pakistan and abroad, has been the IBA’s executive director since January 2020.

Published in Dawn, December 31st, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...
Electoral lethargy
Updated 30 Dec, 2023

Electoral lethargy

The election machinery is in motion, but the expected vibrancy in pre-poll activities is absent.
Grounded careers
30 Dec, 2023

Grounded careers

PAKISTAN’S aviation sector remains bogged down by troubles but some course correction appears to be on the cards....
Politics in sports
30 Dec, 2023

Politics in sports

YET another sporting event between Pakistan and India is being overshadowed by politics. The All India Tennis...