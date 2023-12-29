DAWN.COM Logo

Nepra approves Rs1.72 per unit hike for KE consumers

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 11:01pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved a hike of around Rs1.72 per unit for K-Electric (KE) consumers on account of quarterly adjustments for electricity consumed in the second and third quarters of 2023.

In its notification for adjustment in electricity rates of KE, Nepra said the tariff increase would apply to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers.

The notification said there were two components to the tariff hike: Rs0.47/unit to be recovered for April, May and June and Rs1.25/unit to be recovered for July, August and September.

It added that the amount would recovered in the three-month period from January to March 2024.

Nepra said it sent its approval to the federal government for notification.

The notification said the federal government had already previously approved the hike in accordance with the National Electricity Policy 2021 to maintain a uniform consumer-end tariff for KE and state-owned distribution companies.

Earlier this month, Nepra had notified an additional fuel cost adjustment of Rs3.08/unit for consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies with a net financial impact of about Rs28.5 billion for electricity consumed in October.

According to Nepra’s notification, the adjustment will apply to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and lifeline consumers and will be separately in December’s bill.

