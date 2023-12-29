DAWN.COM Logo

Australia-Pakistan Test: Umpire trapped in lift delays play

December 29, 2023

MELBOURNE: Play was briefly held up in the second Australia-Pakistan Test on Thursday after third umpire Richard Illingworth got stuck in a lift at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players returned to the field after the second day’s lunch break but on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough would not allow action to resume with Illingworth not in his position in the grandstand.

“The game is delayed because the third umpire…is stuck in the lift,” Cricket Australia posted on social media platform X, which elicited a prompt post from the MCG saying “Sorry”.

After several minutes, fourth umpire Phil Gillespie occupied the third umpire’s box so play could resume and Illingworth eventually appeared and looked amused as he waved at the camera.

“We were having a bit of a chat … and the doors open and then close and then didn’t move again,” sports commentator Mel McLaughlin, who was trapped in the lift with Illingworth and a few others, said afterwards.

“we’re all just trying to keep things calm and keep Richard talking and being entertained because we knew he was a little bit distracted and knew he had to get out there.

“He ran quite quickly straight upstairs.” added McLaughlin.

