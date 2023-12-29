Punjab health department to initiate retest for new Covid variant

LAHORE: In response to the global surge in cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, the Punjab health department has decided to initiate re-testing for the virus across the province.

The decision comes as part of a broader strategy to monitor and control the spread of the virus.

The department has issued an official letter outlining this new directive. The letter highlights the increase in coronavirus cases worldwide and underscores the need for vigilance and proactive measures at the local level.

As per the guidance from the health department, testing will be conducted for all suspected cases of coronavirus. This comprehensive testing approach aims to ensure early detection and prompt treatment, thereby preventing further spread of the virus.

The department believes that through rigorous testing, valuable information about the number and distribution of cases in the province can be obtained.

This data will be instrumental in shaping the province’s response to the pandemic.

The letter detailing these directives has been dispatched to all district health authorities in Punjab. The department has urged these authorities to act swiftly and ensure the implementation of the testing directive in their respective districts.

MAYO: Final stages of upgrade of Mayo Hospital’s emergency block were inspected by caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday.During his visit, he checked the finishing touches and ongoing construction activities.Mohsin Naqvi announced the opening of the upgraded emergency block in early January, expressing appreciation for the high quality of the construction work.

Emphasising the importance of patient convenience, Mohsin Naqvi directed the installation of proper signboards.

He ordered completion of 100 per cent of the emergency block’s work by the beginning of January.

Acknowledging the commendable performance of the Infrastructure Development Authority and the Department of Communication and Works, Mohsin Naqvi lauded their efforts.

The Secretary of Communication and Works gave a briefing on the progress of the project. King Edward Medical UniversityPrincipal Dr. Mahmood Ayaz was also present there.

ESA: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Emergency Services Academy, Thokar Niaz Baig, on Thursday and watched the passing-out parade of the rescuers.

He witnessed rescue drills, including swimming training, equipment inspection and a symbolic descent from a fire tower with the national flag.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of the AED equipment, stating: “Life is more important than Rs 30 Crore AED equipment.” Commending the internationally-recognised training provided at the academy, he urged the youth to take pride in their qualification.

He praised Rescue 1122 for its exemplary performance during the Turkey rescue operation.

Highlighting the efficiency of Rescue 1122, Naqvi mentioned the induction of 800 modern ambulances across Punjab, equipped with advanced medical facilities, including ventilators. He extended congratulations and best wishes to the newly graduated rescuers.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023