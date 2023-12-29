DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2023

Punjab health department to initiate retest for new Covid variant

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 10:44am

LAHORE: In response to the global surge in cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, the Punjab health department has decided to initiate re-testing for the virus across the province.

The decision comes as part of a broader strategy to monitor and control the spread of the virus.

The department has issued an official letter outlining this new directive. The letter highlights the increase in coronavirus cases worldwide and underscores the need for vigilance and proactive measures at the local level.

As per the guidance from the health department, testing will be conducted for all suspected cases of coronavirus. This comprehensive testing approach aims to ensure early detection and prompt treatment, thereby preventing further spread of the virus.

The department believes that through rigorous testing, valuable information about the number and distribution of cases in the province can be obtained.

This data will be instrumental in shaping the province’s response to the pandemic.

The letter detailing these directives has been dispatched to all district health authorities in Punjab. The department has urged these authorities to act swiftly and ensure the implementation of the testing directive in their respective districts.

MAYO: Final stages of upgrade of Mayo Hospital’s emergency block were inspected by caretaker chief minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday.During his visit, he checked the finishing touches and ongoing construction activities.Mohsin Naqvi announced the opening of the upgraded emergency block in early January, expressing appreciation for the high quality of the construction work.

Emphasising the importance of patient convenience, Mohsin Naqvi directed the installation of proper signboards.

He ordered completion of 100 per cent of the emergency block’s work by the beginning of January.

Acknowledging the commendable performance of the Infrastructure Development Authority and the Department of Communication and Works, Mohsin Naqvi lauded their efforts.

The Secretary of Communication and Works gave a briefing on the progress of the project. King Edward Medical UniversityPrincipal Dr. Mahmood Ayaz was also present there.

ESA: Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Emergency Services Academy, Thokar Niaz Baig, on Thursday and watched the passing-out parade of the rescuers.

He witnessed rescue drills, including swimming training, equipment inspection and a symbolic descent from a fire tower with the national flag.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of the AED equipment, stating: “Life is more important than Rs 30 Crore AED equipment.” Commending the internationally-recognised training provided at the academy, he urged the youth to take pride in their qualification.

He praised Rescue 1122 for its exemplary performance during the Turkey rescue operation.

Highlighting the efficiency of Rescue 1122, Naqvi mentioned the induction of 800 modern ambulances across Punjab, equipped with advanced medical facilities, including ventilators. He extended congratulations and best wishes to the newly graduated rescuers.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not only economics
Updated 29 Dec, 2023

Not only economics

Pakistan confronts an existential crisis far more critical than its economic troubles.
Kashmir killings
29 Dec, 2023

Kashmir killings

WHILE India continues to push the fiction that it has brought normality to held Kashmir through the constitutional...
Custodial torture
29 Dec, 2023

Custodial torture

DESPITE the passage of a law against custodial torture last year, allegations of the grisly practice still being...
A level pitch
Updated 28 Dec, 2023

A level pitch

The PTI and all other contenders need to be provided a level playing field in order to freely contest the general elections.
Silent pandemic
28 Dec, 2023

Silent pandemic

DOMESTIC violence — often hidden and underreported — has surged in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent...
Forex market reform
28 Dec, 2023

Forex market reform

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s new directive to exchange companies to submit their day-end closing buying and ...