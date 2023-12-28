DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2023

India reports 702 fresh Covid cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours: report

Dawn.com Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 02:36pm

A recent surge in Covid-19 cases in India has led to six deaths and 702 new infections reported across the country as of Thursday, according to local media reports citing the latest figures from the Indian health ministry

With this, the country’s active caseload stands at 4,097 amid growing concerns about the new JN.1 Covid variant, which was first reported in New Delhi on Wednesday, the city’s Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by India Today.

Two of the deaths were reported in Maharashtra, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and New Delhi within the last 24 hours.

Classified as a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO), JN.1 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant and has been identified as the most prevalent strain in the United States, accounting for over 44 per cent of cases there.

The resurgence of cases in India is being closely monitored after the JN.1 variant was detected across several states, with the health ministry reporting a total of 109 cases as of December 26.

The highest number of cases were reported in Gujarat and Karnataka, with 36 and 34 cases respectively, followed by Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Experts warn that while the JN.1 variant is highly transmissible, it primarily causes mild symptoms similar to a common cold, affecting the upper respiratory tract.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A level pitch
Updated 28 Dec, 2023

A level pitch

The PTI and all other contenders need to be provided a level playing field in order to freely contest the general elections.
Silent pandemic
28 Dec, 2023

Silent pandemic

DOMESTIC violence — often hidden and underreported — has surged in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent...
Forex market reform
28 Dec, 2023

Forex market reform

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s new directive to exchange companies to submit their day-end closing buying and ...
Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...