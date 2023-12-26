Differences emerge in Lakki PTI over award of poll tickets

LAKKI MARWAT: Differences over distribution of tickets cropped up in the local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as a dissident group led by former nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel has accused the party’s district head of taking decisions without consulting workers.

The disgruntled leaders and workers gathered at the residence of party activist, Saleem Lala in Ghaznikhel on Monday to push for ‘just’ distribution of party tickets.

They criticised PTI’s district president Johar Mohammad Khan for ‘imposing’ imported candidates on the party.

On the occasion, Mr Meenakhel said the closed-door decisions were not acceptable to party activists. He asked Mr Johar to take election-related decisions in consultation with workers.

The former nazim, who had contested 2018 elections for the National Assembly constituency on PTI ticket, alleged rich and imported candidates were being appeased at the cost of genuine workers.

“It is not acceptable to workers to award tickets to those who cannot dare wave party flag on their houses,” he maintained.

Lakki tehsil chapter president Dr Iqbal said the process of awarding tickets should not be turned into a ‘business deal’. “To contest elections on a party ticket is the right of ideological and diehard workers,” he asserted.

Former district naib nazim Arab Khan asked the party chief to award tickets on merit.

On the other hand, Mr Johar said the tickets awarded to leaders and workers of the party after the dissolution of the provincial assembly in January 2023, and who remained associated with the party even after May 9 incidents, were intact.

He said the tickets for the NA seat here would be decided by former prime minister Imran Khan.

PEACE RALLY: The Marwat Bitanni Tehreek took out a peace rally in Serai Gambila town of Lakki Marwat on Monday a day after a militant attack on a police station in the town.

The Tehreek’s chairman Inamullah led the rally.

A large number of people from Serai Gambila and adjacent villages turned up. The participants converged in front of the police station building and expressed solidarity with the police force.

On the occasion, Mr Inamullah said: “We want to convey a clear message to terrorists that they should not use our land for terrorist activities.” He asked the people to unite against the menace of terrorism.

FUNCTION: District scout commissioner Mohammad Ilyas Khan Khattak and the boy scouts association arranged a cake-cutting ceremony at a school in Lakki city on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Boy scouts shed light on Jinnah’s life, thoughts and struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end, cash prizes were distributed among students.

