DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

Differences emerge in Lakki PTI over award of poll tickets

Our Correspondent Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 11:02am

LAKKI MARWAT: Differences over distribution of tickets cropped up in the local chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as a dissident group led by former nazim Ishfaq Ahmad Khan Meenakhel has accused the party’s district head of taking decisions without consulting workers.

The disgruntled leaders and workers gathered at the residence of party activist, Saleem Lala in Ghaznikhel on Monday to push for ‘just’ distribution of party tickets.

They criticised PTI’s district president Johar Mohammad Khan for ‘imposing’ imported candidates on the party.

On the occasion, Mr Meenakhel said the closed-door decisions were not acceptable to party activists. He asked Mr Johar to take election-related decisions in consultation with workers.

The former nazim, who had contested 2018 elections for the National Assembly constituency on PTI ticket, alleged rich and imported candidates were being appeased at the cost of genuine workers.

“It is not acceptable to workers to award tickets to those who cannot dare wave party flag on their houses,” he maintained.

Lakki tehsil chapter president Dr Iqbal said the process of awarding tickets should not be turned into a ‘business deal’. “To contest elections on a party ticket is the right of ideological and diehard workers,” he asserted.

Former district naib nazim Arab Khan asked the party chief to award tickets on merit.

On the other hand, Mr Johar said the tickets awarded to leaders and workers of the party after the dissolution of the provincial assembly in January 2023, and who remained associated with the party even after May 9 incidents, were intact.

He said the tickets for the NA seat here would be decided by former prime minister Imran Khan.

PEACE RALLY: The Marwat Bitanni Tehreek took out a peace rally in Serai Gambila town of Lakki Marwat on Monday a day after a militant attack on a police station in the town.

The Tehreek’s chairman Inamullah led the rally.

A large number of people from Serai Gambila and adjacent villages turned up. The participants converged in front of the police station building and expressed solidarity with the police force.

On the occasion, Mr Inamullah said: “We want to convey a clear message to terrorists that they should not use our land for terrorist activities.” He asked the people to unite against the menace of terrorism.

FUNCTION: District scout commissioner Mohammad Ilyas Khan Khattak and the boy scouts association arranged a cake-cutting ceremony at a school in Lakki city on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Boy scouts shed light on Jinnah’s life, thoughts and struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end, cash prizes were distributed among students.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...