Will abolish 17 ministries if voted into power: Bilawal

NAWABSHAH: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that 17 federal ministries had become redundant after the 18th Amendment, and would be abolished if his party came to power, adding that the Rs300 billion saved in this way would be utilised for the people’s welfare through the kissan, mazdoor and youth cards.

Energy parks will be set up at the district level under the public-private partnership and up to 300 units of free electricity will be provided to poor families, he announced.

Sharing key points of PPP’s manifesto while addressing the 3rd passing-out parade of Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Nawabshah as the chief guest, he said Pakistan was facing an economic crisis, climate change issues, population explosion and poverty but all these problems would be overcome by burying the politics of divide and hatred.

He said it was Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who gave an ideology and the slogan of roti, kapra and makan decades ago, adding that these basic necessities are still needed the most.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said PPP had prepared a manifesto that was friendly for the poor, the masses, farmers and labourers.

Highlighting the risks posed by climate change, he said Pakistan was located in the Himalayan range, and that experts were predicting that the region would first face floods due to the melting of glaciers, followed by a severe shortage of water. The PPP government, he added, would start projects to address the problems caused by climate change.

He said it would be the target of the next government to double salaries within next five years, so that people could counter the inflation.

Boosting the agriculture sector would not only lead to strengthening of economy but also bring the country in a position to compete with the world, he pointed out. He said like the Benazir Income Support Programme, PPP would introduce a Hari card for peasants, a Mazdoor card for labourers and a youth card for the youngsters of the country.

“We would give direct subsidy to the kissan instead of mill-owners and the same card would also cover crop insurance or some other compensation in case of any disaster,” he promised.

The PPP leader said, “We would establish a youth centre and provide youth card to the younger people as it is their right to be provided education and job opportunities.”

The youth centres to be established in every district will have digital library, free Wi-Fi, vocational training and career counseling as well as cultural and sports facilities, he said, adding that steps would also be taken for the employment of Pakistani youths abroad.

Zardari optimistic

Meanwhile, his father, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari expressed confidence that his party would form the next government.

Talking to journalists after the scrutiny of his nomination papers for NA-207 outside the RO office in Shaheed Benazirabad, the former president said the future of the Peoples Party was bright and the next prime minister would be from his party.

Answering a question about the future of PTI, Mr Zardari said PTI should work hard now as previously they came to power without any struggle.

According to the district returning officer, Mr Zardari’s nomination papers were found to be in order and accepted after scrutiny.

The ex-president would proceed to Garhi Khuda Bukhsh on Tuesday (today) to attend the 15th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

NA-207 Nawabshah-I [previously known as NA-213] is the home constituency of Mr Zardari. He won the general elections from this constituency in 2018. Before that, the seat remained occupied by his elder sister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho in 2002, 2008 and 2013 elections.

