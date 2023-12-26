Despite ‘record nominations’, women only 11pc of hopefuls

LAHORE: As many as 3,139 women (over 11 per cent) of the total 28,626 candidates have filed nomination papers for 2024 general elections across the country, far more than the number of women who submitted nominations for the 2018 and 2013 general elections.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as many as 471 women, including Maryam Nawaz Sharif, filed nomination papers to contest elections on general seats of the National Assembly. Meanwhile, in the provincial assemblies, 802 female candidates have filed papers from various constituencies.

For the seats reserved for women in national and provincial assemblies, 459 and 1,365 nomination papers were filed, respectively.

Thirty-two women submitted papers for reserved seats in the provincial assemblies for non-Muslims, whereas 10 candidates filed papers for NA seats reserved for non-Muslims.

As many as 1,687 women had filed nomination papers in 2018 general elections, according to ECP and the Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen).

Similarly in the 2013 elections, a total 1,171 women had nomination papers.

However, both the organisations have not mentioned the number of women who filed their nomination papers for reserved seats for non-Muslims.

As many as 21,482 candidates in total had filed papers in the 2018 elections. Around 28,300 had filed papers in 2013 elections — nearly as many as the current elections.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023