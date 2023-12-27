7 significant events in 2023 that you may have missed

In 2023's political fray, several occurrences beckoned for more media attention.

As our politicians and media pundits bickered over whether or not elections would take place in 2023, the nation experienced yet another tumultous and frustrating year.

The departing year witnessed the seismic events of May 9, a date etched into the national consciousness due to the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan. The ensuing developments monopolised the news cycle, dominating public discussions.

However, other significant events also occurred this year, which might have received more attention if the circumstances were any different.

Here, we spotlight seven developments that required deeper reflection and media attention to address broader issues in the country beyond the political circus.

Lights out

In a nation grappling with soaring utility bills and persistent power outages, a countrywide blackout in January left citizens in the dark, amplifying existing challenges in the power sector. As is now par for the course, the power was not fully restored even on the following day.

The root cause of this extensive outage lay in an unexpected twist—generators produced an excess of power beyond the actual demand. The power minister at the time, Khurram Dastgir, had suggested that a cyberattack could be behind the breakdown.

Mainstream TV predominantly centred on the affected areas in darkness and the restoration efforts, neglecting any substantial discussion on the effectiveness of the power infrastructure and the potential security implications associated with it.

However, discussions on a broader scale were overshadowed by the typical blame game, neglecting crucial questions about fortifying Pakistan’s power infrastructure.

In a nation endowed with nuclear capabilities, such an extensive power outage for such a long time (twice in just four months) should be prompting an urgent need for introspection. The question is: will our power system ever be robust enough to endure unforeseen challenges, or will it forever remain susceptible to a sudden, widespread blackout?

Pakistan’s ‘ingenious’ power conservation solution

As the new year began, the PDM-led government rolled out a familiar initiative: the early closure of markets for energy conservation, a well-tested measure aimed at addressing the persistent challenges in the country’s power sector.

Predictably, the proposal encountered fierce resistance from the business community, who expressed concerns about potential adverse impact on their operations, and consequently, the broader government revenue.

Although the order wasn’t entirely revoked, it was rendered ineffective due to non-implementation by relevant stakeholders.

Given the recurrence of similar initiatives in recent years facing comparable opposition and yielding inconclusive outcomes, a comprehensive debate was warranted — a debate that should have unfolded across mainstream media and public discourse.

Was the government’s move genuinely beneficial or merely a symbolic gesture? Repeatedly resorting to such measures without ensuring rigorous compliance risks making decision-makers the subject of mockery.

Crucially, since this matter directly ties to the country’s power sector and its improvement, a thorough and extensive debate was imperative. However, such a discourse appeared conspicuously absent in mainstream media, a void that hampered the public’s understanding of the complexities and nuances surrounding the crucial issue.

Of govt servants and free electricity

A blaze of controversy engulfed the nation as startling revelations came to light: government employees and a select few dignitaries were enjoying the privilege of receiving complimentary electricity units.

Dawn reported that the total cost of free electricity units being used by state-owned entities in the country’s power sector alone ranged between Rs22 billion and Rs25bn per annum, whereas the allowances being given to other government departments’ employees from grade 1 to 22 were also worth billions.

The emergence of such a provision during a time of financial crisis, rising inflation, and increasing poverty understandably sparked anger among the country’s residents, who were already grappling with these challenges.

The issue gained traction on social media, with people expressing their frustration and calling for an end to the provision of free units to ensure equal treatment for all citizens. However, like many other pressing matters, this issue did not result in any tangible action or extensive media discourse.

Nevertheless, it underscored a critical point that merited contemplation and calls for a comprehensive policy to eliminate the growing disparity between the privileged and the marginalised.

Lal Masjid agitation 2.0

Seminary students beat up a policewoman during their protest on Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad on June 22, 2023. — Photo by Mohammad Asim/file

Amid persistent security challenges and sporadic attacks targeting both security forces and various regions of the nation, an incident unfolded in June that warranted a closer look. A group of baton-wielding students from Islamabad’s Jamia Hafsa took to the streets of the federal capital, blocking major thoroughfares, including Jinnah Avenue against the attempted arrest of Lal Masjid’s Maulana Abdul Aziz.

The incident, which brought back painful memories of the 2007 violence, saw bamboo-cane-wielding protesters attacking women constables and making threats amid claims from Aziz’s wife that her husband had fired at counter-terrorism department policemen who attempted to apprehend him.

A video from the protest made the rounds on social media, featuring a veiled protester fearlessly confronting a security official and warning: “We have endured the hardships of the Musharraf era. You seem to have forgotten the sacrifices, and that’s why you are obsessed with power. Your slumber will be disturbed if anyone turns up again.”

While this video may not have garnered extensive media attention, its circulation on social platforms sparked contemplation among users regarding the actual state of security in the country.

Certain issues, deemed too sensitive or shrouded in the veil of “national security” often receive limited coverage in mainstream media. However, it is precisely these issues that demand solutions without delay.

Wikipedia ban: Pakistan’s temporary disconnect from the digital knowledge hub

In a disconcerting move, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority slapped a ban on Wikipedia in February that lasted for three days, depriving thousands of the crucial digital encyclopedia. While the pretext was blasphemous content, the then-government’s inability to swiftly address this issue exposed the hurdles in effectively coordinating with online platforms.

The recurring disruptions and sporadic bans on YouTube over the past decade have sparked condemnation, yet no robust policies have been enacted to prevent such incidents in the future. The focus on coercive measures leading to the Wikipedia ban overshadowed the critical issue — the government’s lack of foresight and long-term planning in advancing the country’s position in the realm of information technology.

As public discourse honed in on immediate concerns, the absence of constructive debates in the media highlighted a glaring gap in addressing the government’s inadequacies and the need for strategic planning to prevent citizens from becoming the ultimate victims.

In Pakistan, the suppression of free speech is an enduring challenge, but as the global landscape evolves into the digital era, mere lip service won’t cut it. Concrete actions are imperative for Pakistan to thrive on the international stage.

Cross-border marriages

In a year dominated by news of a more serious nature, a heartening happening unfolded in the form of a cross-border marriage. Anju, a 35-year-old mother of two from Rajasthan, India, ventured to Pakistan in July to marry her friend Nasrullah from Upper Dir.

Their union, sealed through a court marriage, garnered attention from media on both sides, yet the coverage remained largely confined to the isolated happening, overlooking the potential for fostering cross-border harmony and connection.

A similar occurrence unfolded around the same month when a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider, a mother of four, crossed into India, albeit illegally, to marry Sachin, a man from Delhi whom she had surprisingly met on the videogame PUBG.

The stories of Anju-Nasrullah and Seema-Sachin serve as poignant illustrations of the brighter side of people-to-people contact. Instead of framing these occurrences as isolated incidents, the media ought to have played a more proactive role in showcasing the broader picture of cross-border peace and understanding that can flourish from such connections.

Such instances should serve as reminders that stories of shared love and connection have the power to transcend borders, promoting a more nuanced and positive portrayal of cross-border relations.

‘Conflict of interest’ in Pakistan cricket

Cricket holds an unparalleled status as the most followed sport in Pakistan, boasting a vast fanbase. Serving as a unifying force for the nation, cricket resonates deeply whenever Pakistan competes on the global stage in premier contests.

During the ODI World Cup, Pakistan witnessed the resignation of its chief selector, Inzamamul Haq, amid allegations of conflict of interest linked to his association with a player agency.

While the media extensively covered the resignation, the focus remained predominantly on the event itself rather than emphasising the imperative for an inquiry to probe the claims and address systemic issues.

However, the matter seemed to stagnate, possibly influenced by the national hero status attributed to the former player facing accusations.

Such a significant matter required sustained follow-up until reaching a logical conclusion. However, akin to other issues, it was sensationally reported and eventually faded from public attention.