ECP issues detailed order on revisit of delimitation

Kalbe Ali Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: The Ele­c­­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Satur­day evening released a detailed order over objections against the “delimitation of constituencies” declaring that these cannot be revisited at this stage, and the hearings on the complaints will be taken up after the general elections 2024.

“Any intervention by us in revisiting the condos of delimitation of a constituency done by the ECP at this stage will open floodgates of similar litigation, resulting in choking the Election Process,” the ECP decision said.

The election commission referred to the constitutional requirements and the judgement of the Sup­reme Court, emphasising that the elections timeframe would be affected if the petitions were fixed for hearing at this stage.

“Therefore, the hearing of the subject cases is deferred till the culmination of the General Elec­tions 2024, and election will be held on the constituencies as per Form-VII issued by the Commission dated 30.11.2023.” the order stated.

The ECP also provided a list of 15 cases filed in various high courts challenging the delimitations.

The ECP emphasised that the conduct of general elections was not just a procedural necessity but a fundamental principle up­­holding democratic ethos.

“On the other hand, the delimitation of constituency, although significant for ensuring fair and effective representation, does not hold the same immediacy or overriding importance as a conduct of general elections.”

It added that postponing general elections to addr­ess constituency delimitation could lead to a vacuum in governance and the pot­ential crisis of legitimacy.

Therefore, the principle of proportionality and the concept of the greater good demand that general elections be given primacy.

The ECP also highlighted that proceeding with this case at this stage would undermine democracy and adversely affect the fundamental right to vote to establish a political government of voters and political workers.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

