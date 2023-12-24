DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2023

PML-N in a fix about its NA-46 candidate

Syed Irfan Raza Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: With only a day left in the submission of nomination papers, the PML-N is still uncertain about its candidate in the NA-46 (Islamabad-I) constituency, as more than three contenders have come forward to contest polls on this particular seat.

In addition to former MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan, who lost two consecutive general elections on this seat and one local government election, former Islamabad deputy mayor Zeeshan Naqvi and PML-N Japan President Malik Noor are vying for the coveted seat.

Observers believe Zeeshan Naqvi has better prospects of winning the election due to his “personal relations not only within the party ranks and voters in his constituency but also with those in the opposition”.

Mr Malik Noor recently returned from Japan to contest the polls and his claim to fame is an altercation with former interior minister Sheikh Rashid in 2017 when he manhandled the Awami Muslim League chief outside parliament over a financial dispute.

Zeeshan Naqvi emerges as ‘top contender’ in constituency for cross-party ties

In the absence of the PTI which is facing an unannounced crackdown in the run-up to polls, the PML-N’s chances of winning this seat are seemingly bright. However, the party needs to reach a consensus on its candidate for the constituency to bag the seat. A senior PML-N leader said the high command was still uncertain about its nominee in NA-46, but it had shortlisted the names for this seat.

“The emergence of Zeeshan Naqvi as a strong aspirant has made the leadership’s job more difficult for the award of ticket in NA-46,” he said, adding that the party candidate – whoever it would be – would need to tap into PTI votes for the win.

In the 2018 elections, PTI candidate Asad Umar had bagged 57,086 votes while Anjum Aqeel Khan of the PML-N received 33,009 votes. In 2013, PTI candidate Makhdoom Javed Hashmi won the seat with 73,692 votes against Anjum Aqeel Khan’s 52,170 votes.

Party insiders told Dawn that Zeeshan Naqvi, during his stint as a deputy mayor, had a good working relationship with union council chairmen from across the political divide. The PML-N leadership has also “received reports that Zeeshan Naqvi has a comparatively clean political career and not a single report has ever been filed against him in the federal capital”.

Interestingly, all three PML-N aspirants have filed their nomination papers and are waiting for the final decision of the party. When contacted, Zeeshan Naqvi said the party has not awarded a ticket for NA-46. He added that he filed his papers for the seat on Friday. “There is a meeting of the PML-N board in Lahore on December 26, in which aspirants would be asked to convince the party leadership of their candidacy in two minutes,” he added.

When contacted Anjum Khan was not available for comment while his close aide Malik Ashraf, said the former MNA filed his nomination papers on Friday. He said many aspirants who claimed themselves as ‘N-Leaguers’ were vying for the seat, but the leadership would decide about the final candidate. He said Anjum Khan would attend the PML-N board meeting in Lahore next week, in which the name of the candidate would be finalised.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...