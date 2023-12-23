DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 23, 2023

Firms impose extra fees as Red Sea attacks hit global shipping

Reuters Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 06:53am

OSLO: Some of the world’s largest shipping firms, including Maersk and CMA CGM, will impose extra charges after they re-routed ships in response to attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as worries about disruption to global trade grow.

The surcharges, designed to cover longer voyages around Africa compared with routes via the Suez Canal, will add to rising costs for sea transport since Yemen’s Houthis started targeting vessels.

Maersk and CMA CGM were the first to introduce the fees, followed by Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd later on Friday.

The three are among leading shipping lines to have suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe.

Instead, they are directing ships around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, adding about 10 days to a journey that would normally take about 27 days from China to northern Europe.

Citing “severe operational disruption”, Maersk said late on Thursday it was imposing an immediate transit disruption surcharge (TDS) to cover extra costs associated with the longer journey, plus a peak season surcharge (PSS) from Jan. 1.

Hapag-Lloyd has said it would redirect 25 ships by the end of the year to avoid the area.

On Friday, Chinese automaker Geely told Reuters its electric vehicle sales were likely to be hurt by a delay in deliveries to Europe, the latest company to warn of disruption.

China’s second largest automaker by sales said most of the shipping firms it uses for European exports have plans to go around southern Africa.

The alert bodes ill for other automakers in China as they seek to increase exports to Europe due to overcapacity and weak demand at home.

The United States has announced a multinational force to patrol the Red Sea, but shipping sources say details have yet to emerge and companies continue to avoid the area.

In a message to customers, logistics firm CH Robinson Worldwide said it had re-routed more than 25 vessels to southern Africa over the past week.

“That number will likely continue to grow due to ongoing war risks in the Red Sea and the drought in the Panama Canal,” it said.

Robinson said cancellations and rate increases were expected to continue into the first quarter and recommended customers book 4-6 weeks in advance to ensure space on vessels.

Maersk said a standard 20-foot container travelling from China to Northern Europe now faced total extra charges of $700, consisting of a $200 TDS and $500 PSS.

Containers bound for the east coast of North America will be charged $500 each, consisting of the $200 TDS payment and a $300 PSS, the company added.

Maersk also said routes in other parts of its network would be affected by the Suez disruption, triggering emergency contingency surcharges on a wide range of journeys.

CMA CGM announced surcharges late on Thursday including an extra $325 per 20-foot container on the North Europe to Asia route and $500 per 20-foot container for Asia to the Mediterranean.

The charges were part of its contingency plan to re-route vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, it said.

France-based CMA CGM listed 22 of its vessels as having been re-routed.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...
Flies on the wall
Updated 22 Dec, 2023

Flies on the wall

What national security objectives are served by illegally recording personal calls?
Forgotten citizens
22 Dec, 2023

Forgotten citizens

IN a recent revelation that should stir our conscience, Justice Project Pakistan disclosed that over 14,000 ...
Crucial cash
22 Dec, 2023

Crucial cash

THE Asian Development Bank will give Pakistan $1.2bn, including $400m for budgetary support, for financing various...