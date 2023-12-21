LHC orders action against doctors for strikes

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday ordered the Punjab caretaker government to take action against doctors for observing strikes and submit compliance within a week.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the order on a petition against the young doctors’ strike in hospitals.

The judge asked the specialised health secretary why no action had been taken against the protesting doctors so far and emphasised that the doctors should have no connection with the strikes.Additional Advocate General Malik Sarood presented a report before the court saying a doctor was terminated for refusing to admit a patient, but the doctors went on strike again.

A lawyer for the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) told the court that there was no law to revoke practicing licences of doctors for observing strikes.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the continuous strike by young doctors had been causing severe difficulties for patients and their families.

He said the health sector fell under essential services and was linked to human lives, with no room for strikes.

He said the strike by doctors was a serious violation of laws and court orders. He asked the court to issue an order for legal action against the striking doctors. Justice Najafi ordered the specialised health secretary to submit an implementation report within a week on action taken against the doctors for observing strikes.

**PLEA DISMISSED:**An additional district and sessions judge on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking registration of a case against Dr Syed Naseer Abbas Bokhari, the bone marrow department head at the Lahore Children’s Hospital.

Young Doctors Association’s leader Dr Saleem Niazi filed the petition accusing Dr Bokhari of extending life threats.

However, the judge dismissed the petition in light of a police report, which did not verify the allegations of the petitioner.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2023