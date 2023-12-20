DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 20, 2023

Pakistani couple get life in Italy for killing daughter

AFP Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 07:13am

ROME: A Pakistani couple was sentenced to life in prison by an Italian court on Tuesday for the 2021 murder of their daughter after she refused an arranged marriage.

Saman Abbas, 18, was living in Novellara, near Bologna, when she disappeared in May 2021, having rejected the previous year her family’s demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan.

A tribunal in Reggio Emilia, central Italy, ruled that the parents ordered the murder, and that an uncle had strangled his niece.

The uncle was sentenced to 14 years after accepting a plea bargain, while two cousins were acquitted in an affair which shocked the country.

Saman Abbas had denounced her parents to the police and social workers placed her in a shelter in Nov 2020.

But she visited her family in April 2021, planning to pick up her passport and start a new life with her boyfriend, whom her family disapproved of.

She disappeared soon after, and police, alerted by the boyfriend, raided the family home in May but the parents had already left for Pakistan.

The young woman was probably killed the night of April 30 to May 1, according to surveillance camera footage showing five people leaving the family home with shovels, crowbars and buckets, before returning nearly three hours later.

A year later Abbas’s body was found in an abandoned farmhouse with a broken neck.

Her brother told police he had overheard his father talking about the murder and that it was the uncle who had killed his sister.

The father, Shabbar Abbas, was arrested in Pakistan and extradited to Italy in August this year.

The uncle, Danish Hasnain, was turned over by French authorities while the cousins were arrested in Spain.

The four men were present at the trial, but the mother, Nazia Shaheen, is still a fugitive.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023

Violence against women
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A hurdle crossed
Updated 20 Dec, 2023

A hurdle crossed

The threat of delayed polls has been shot down by the apex court, there still remains the question of fairness.
Cautious hope?
20 Dec, 2023

Cautious hope?

THE $9m current account ‘surplus’ recorded in November has been delivered primarily by a combination of...
Aafia’s case
20 Dec, 2023

Aafia’s case

ALL clamour for humanitarian help should convey that human rights are above politics and diplomacy. Aafia Siddiqui...
Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....