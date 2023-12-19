DAWN.COM Logo

Cyberattack hits Iran’s petrol stations

Reuters Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 10:13am

DUBAI: Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji on Monday confirmed that ongoing nationwide disruption to petrol stations was caused by a cyberattack.

A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out the attack that disrupted services at petrol stations across the country on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.

Owji had earlier told Iranian state TV that services had been disrupted at about 70 per cent of Iran’s petrol stations and that outside interference was a possible cause. He later said 1,650 petrol stations were operational. The ministry supervises 3,800 petrol stations.

Iran’s state TV news said the Predatory Sparrow group had claimed it was behind the disruption. Israeli local media outlets also reported the claim.

“This cyberattack was carried out in a controlled manner to avoid potential damage to emergency services,” Predatory Sparrow said in a statement according to Iranian media.

Iran’s civil defence agency, which is responsible for cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions as it investigated. Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident. Iranian state media added that the hacker group had in the past claimed cyberattacks against Iranian petrol stations, rail networks and steel factories.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023

