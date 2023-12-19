Bajaur police, elders resolve 50-year-old land dispute

BAJAUR: The police with the help of local elders on Monday resolved a 50-year-old enmity between the two rival groups in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district.

A statement issued from the office of the district police officer said that the land dispute between Ihsanullah and Fateh Mohammad families of Laghari area had been one of the longest running enmities in the district, claiming several lives from both the sides.

The statement said that a police team led by DSP Abdul Sattar Khan and SHO Mamond police station Dilawar Khan had started making efforts to help settle the dispute several months ago. They had also enlisted the help of local elders for the peaceful resolution of the dispute.

The statement said that a ceremony was held in the Laghari areas, where members of both the groups hugged each other and vowed to turn their hostility into friendship.

CANDIDATE NAMED: Awami National Party on Monday named religious leader and historian Maulana Khan Zeb as the party’s candidate for the lone National Assembly seat in the Bajaur tribal district.

ANP provincial parliamentary board named him for the NA-8 seat on the recommendations of the party’s local chapter, according to a statement issued here.

The nomination of Mr Zeb, an historian and author of a number of books, comes after the ANP provincial parliamentary board had announced its candidates for the four provincial assembly seats in Bajaur on November 7.

Malik Hikmatullah Khan Mamond has been nominated for PK-19 constituency, Gul Afzal Khan for PK-20, Rasheed Khan for PK-21 and Shah Naseer Khan for PK-22.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023