PPP to kick off election campaign on Dec 27

KARACHI: Despite its reservations about a level playing field in the lead-up to general elections, PPP has announced on Saturday that it will launch the election campaign on December 27 — the 16th death anniversary of former party leader and prime minster Benazir Bhutto.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Bilawal House on Saturday, a day after the Elec­t­ion Commission of Pakistan relea­sed the schedule of general polls.

During the meeting, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari gave a nod to the consensual decision and asked local leaders to mobilise the activists and design election-related activities in respective districts and areas.

The meeting, attended by all senior leaders through video link, also shared thoughts on giving the final touches to the party manifesto, which would be announced “very soon.”

Leaders say electioneering to begin ‘despite reservations’

Briefing the media after the meeting, senior PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said despite serious reservations and consistent efforts from the senior leadership to fix all flaws before polls, the party is set to go into polls with a full force “with or without level playing field”.

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court verdict that ensured the February 8 polls,” she said.

“You all are witness that it’s the consistent effort of [PPP] chairman Bilawal who built the pressure for timely elections. We were the only ones who had been raising voices since the very first day for free, fair, and timely elections, and other [parties] were looking for escape and delay in the polls. So the meeting today decided that on Dec 27, while marking the death anniversary of BB Shaheed, chairman Bilawal Bhutto would launch our election campaign.”

Though the SC had played its role in ensuring elections on Feb 8, she said, all “is not well” before elections in many parts of the country. “We have serious reservations over several things and issues.”

Reservations

During the press conference, the party’s information secretary, Shazia Marri, expressed surprise that as per the Constitution, the election schedule should be announced at least 54 days before the polling date, yet it was her party who had to keep raising a voice and build momentum to ensure that the polling date is announced.

She said the party is “constantly receiving complaints” over the transfers and postings “on the basis of likes and dislikes in Punjab”.

“We aren’t offered a level playing field there. But despite all these reservations and complaints, we have welcomed the SC verdict only for the sake of timely elections. We don’t want anyone to become a hurdle anymore in this democratic process.”

Another PPP leader, Sharjeel Memon, said his party would focus on its manifesto, which will “address the issues of the masses”.

“We always stick to our manifesto [in the election campaigns],” he said. “It’s unfortunate that the country is facing a host of challenges, and all parties other than [Pakistan] People’s Party are doing politics and building a narrative of hate and lies for their election campaign. The chairman’s [Mr Bhutto-Zardari] message is very loud and clear. We are not here to divide and fight with each other. We are here to fight poverty, inflation and economic challenges.”

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023