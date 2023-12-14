5 dead, 10 injured in Bahawalpur bus accident on National Highway

Five people were killed and ten people were injured as a passenger bus bound from Lodhran to Karachi collided with an oncoming cotton bale trawler on the National Highway in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night, according to rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain told Dawn.com that the accident took place near Karachi Mor on the National Highway.

Another truck laden with machinery was also involved in the accident as it subsequently crashed into the bus and the trawler, he said.

According to a preliminary report, five people died at the spot while ten injured were moved to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) by Rescue 1122, Hussain said.

“In the accident that took place near Karachi Mor, the total number of dead that were brought to us was 5, and there were 10 injured of which 4 are serious patients who require critical monitoring,” BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Bukhari said in a video message.

“We have declared an emergency in the BVH hospital,” he added.

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed regret for the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Naqvi instructed the district administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and also sought a report on the accident.