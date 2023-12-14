DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 14, 2023

5 dead, 10 injured in Bahawalpur bus accident on National Highway

Mohammad Imran Published December 14, 2023 Updated December 14, 2023 12:19am
A bus accident at the National Highway in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night. — Rescue 1122
A bus accident at the National Highway in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night. — Rescue 1122

Five people were killed and ten people were injured as a passenger bus bound from Lodhran to Karachi collided with an oncoming cotton bale trawler on the National Highway in Bahawalpur on Wednesday night, according to rescue officials.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain told Dawn.com that the accident took place near Karachi Mor on the National Highway.

Another truck laden with machinery was also involved in the accident as it subsequently crashed into the bus and the trawler, he said.

According to a preliminary report, five people died at the spot while ten injured were moved to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH) by Rescue 1122, Hussain said.

“In the accident that took place near Karachi Mor, the total number of dead that were brought to us was 5, and there were 10 injured of which 4 are serious patients who require critical monitoring,” BVH Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Bukhari said in a video message.

“We have declared an emergency in the BVH hospital,” he added.

Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed regret for the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Naqvi instructed the district administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and also sought a report on the accident.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...
A grave injustice
Updated 12 Dec, 2023

A grave injustice

Indian supreme court has validated the great injustice committed by New Delhi against the people of held Kashmir.
Prickly questions
12 Dec, 2023

Prickly questions

THE 18th Amendment has, quite unfortunately, become the elephant in the room in policy circles just because our...
Incomplete projects
12 Dec, 2023

Incomplete projects

THE decision of the federal planning and development ministry to prohibit the ‘re-appropriation’ of development...