Today's Paper | December 13, 2023

Security agencies asked to ensure fair elections

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: District Returning Officer Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday said all security agencies and institutions should work together to ensure the elections were transparent and peaceful.

In a meeting with representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), all returning officers (ROs), assistant returning officers (AROs) and other stakeholders, Mr Memon issued instructions to all the relevant officials with regard to holding of elections.

He said all security agencies and institutions should leave no stone unturned to see to it that the polls were fair and transparent and conducted as per the code of conduct of the ECP.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023

