Judiciary can rectify history in ZAB ‘murder’ case: Bilawal

December 13, 2023

GUJRAT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says the judiciary has the opportunity to rectify the history in the ‘murder’ case of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and “it can wash its hands of the blood spilled and erase the stain from its history”.

He was speaking to the participants in PPP’s divisional workers convention at Ghulam Hussain Park in Gujranwala on Tuesday.

He vowed to continue his family’s decades-long struggle for justice for his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said: “We are grateful to the Supreme Court for finally hearing the Zulfikar Bhutto reference after 12 years. The court has acknowledged the delay and is now actively pursuing the case.”

The former foreign minister stressed that the PPP’s struggle for justice extends beyond the Bhutto case. “We are facing poverty, inflation, and unemployment. We are not here to compete with other political parties or players. Our focus is on tackling the real issues that affect the lives of millions of Pakistanis.”

He said the solution to problems lies in Bhutto’s ideology and manifesto. “Bhutto’s vision for a prosperous and equitable Pakistan remains relevant today,” he affirmed.

Bilawal stressed the need for collective action. “Today, we are facing immense economic pressure. My hands are tied, but I need your support,” he appealed to the crowd. “Together, we can overcome these challenges.”

Bilawal pointed to the PPP’s history of creating jobs and supporting the youth. “Whenever the PPP forms the government, it gives employment to the youth,” he stated. “In the past, Benazir Bhutto’s name was synonymous with bringing employment opportunities.”

He highlighted existing programmes like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) that provide financial assistance to underprivileged women. “Poor women are getting financial help from BISP,” he said.

The former FM pledged to prioritise women’s rights in all PPP’s projects. “Bilawal Bhutto will ensure that every project of the PPP benefits women,” he declared.

He also spoke about the housing initiatives undertaken by the PPP government in Sindh, where two million houses are being built and ownership rights are being given to women.

The PPP chairman unveiled several social welfare programmes he plans to implement if the party is voted to power. These include the Benazir Mazdoor Card, providing pension, education, and treatment to workers; the Kisan Card, assisting farmers, peasants and redirecting fertiliser subsidies to benefit small farmers instead of large corporations.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023

