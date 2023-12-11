DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 11, 2023

Tributes paid in Quetta to martyred Palestinian journalists

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published December 11, 2023 Updated December 11, 2023 09:53am

QUETTA: Glowing tributes were paid at a function held at Khana-i-Farhang on Sunday to martyred Palestinian journalists who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties in Gaza to expose Israeli state terrorism and its aggression against innocent people of Palestine, especially women and children.

Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people who lost their loved-ones due to Israeli acts of terrorism in Gaza, the Balochistan Forum of Environmental Journalists, in collaboration with Khana-i-Farhang, Iran, launched a tree plantation campaign across Balochistan.

Senior journalists Abdul Shakoor Khan, Zahir Khan Nasar, Niamatullah Akhandzada and others spoke on the occasion and appealed to the world to play its role to stop Israeli war crimes against people of Gaza and for a permanent ceasefire in the area.

“The Islamic world should come forward and make efforts to end suffering of Palestinian people,” they said.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2023

