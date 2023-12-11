Fawad Chaudhry remanded in ACE custody

RAWALPINDI: A local court on Sunday granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a one-day physical remand of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case.

Mr Chaudhry, one of the several politicians who left the PTI after the May 9 violence, was produced before the court of duty magistrate Ghulam Mustafa, who approved the one-day physical remand after rejecting the prosecutor’s request for seven-day custody.

The former minister, brought before the magistrate in an armoured vehicle from Adiala Jail, will now be produced before the anti-corruption court on Monday after completing his physical remand.

Published in Dawn, December 11th, 2023