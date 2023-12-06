DAWN.COM Logo

One of two stranded PIA planes back from Jakarta

Mohammad Asghar Published December 6, 2023 Updated December 6, 2023 07:08am

RAWALPINDI: PIA got back one of its two aircraft stranded in Indo­nesia on Tuesday night, when Airbus A320 plane landed at Islamabad International Airport.

The Airbus A320, bearing registration number AP-DLG with two pilots and a crew member took off from Jakarta and after refueling from Bangkok and then the aircraft landed at Islamabad around 10:45pm.

Senior officials of PIA management received the aircraft, which has now again become part of the PIA fleet. The other one, an Airbus A320 stranded in Indonesia is expected to reach Pakis­tan within a couple of weeks.

The PIA had to pay $26 million to the leasing company, whereas it paid $13m after which one of the aircraft was released.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023

