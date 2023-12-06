Nishan-i-Pakistan awarded to Syedna Mufaddal

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred the civil award of Nishan-i-Pakistan on Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, in recognition of his services for Pakistan in the field of spiritual guidance and social services.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

According to the citation read out before the conferment of the award, the Syedna had contributed to the building of the School of Law at Karachi and launched a university project. Multiple healthcare institutions are operating in the name of the Bohra community head, providing affordable healthcare to people.

In the past few years, more than 100,000 trees have been planted by his followers across Pakistan. He also launched a global initiative named ‘Project Rise’ encompassing healthcare, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, environmental responsibility and conservation, and education.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also lauded the community’s services in a meeting with the Syedna.

He also felicitated him on the award and expressed hope that the Bohra community would continue to play its role in the progress and development of the country.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2023